MIAMI, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. announced that 12 of its Florida attorneys are recognized in Florida Trend magazine's 2021 Legal Elite. The attorneys chosen by their peers for this recognition are considered among the top 2% of lawyers practicing in Florida.
Six Greenberg Traurig shareholders received special honors as members of this year's Legal Elite Hall of Fame: Miami Shareholders Burt Bruton, Gary A. Saul, and Elliot H. Scherker; Tallahassee Shareholder Barry Richard; and Tampa Shareholders Richard C. McCrea Jr. and David B. Weinstein. Hall of Fame designees have been recognized by Legal Elite every year for at least the past decade.
Miami Shareholder Jay A. Yagoda is recognized by Legal Elite as an Up and Comer. Respected by their peers for excellence in the legal field, Up and Comers are attorneys under 40 years-old who represent the future of the legal profession in Florida, according to Florida Trend.
The nomination process for Florida Trend's Legal Elite is open to all Florida Bar members, who are asked to "name attorneys whom they hold in the highest regard or would recommend to others."
The following are all the Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed as Florida Trend Legal Elite honorees:
Miami
- Burt Bruton, Real Estate, Hall of Fame
- Michael N. Kreitzer, Litigation
- Francisco O. Sanchez, Litigation
- Gary A. Saul, Real Estate, Hall of Fame
- Elliot H. Scherker, Appellate, Hall of Fame
- Jay A. Yagoda, Appellate, Up and Comer
Tallahassee
- Barry Richard, Litigation, Hall of Fame
Tampa
- Jordan L. Behlman, Litigation
- Michael G. Cooke, Environmental
- Danielle S. Kemp, Restructuring & Bankruptcy
- Richard C. McCrea Jr., Labor & Employment, Hall of Fame
- David B. Weinstein, Litigation, Hall of Fame
