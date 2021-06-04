BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plans are underway for thousands of New Yorkers and virtual participants from across the country to celebrate Juneteenth with a three-day celebration of music, dance, wellness, poetry, education and more at the 12th annual Juneteenth NYC Family Festival, June 18-20 in Brooklyn. The event will kick off virtually on Friday, June 18th, then become a hybrid celebration including both virtual and in-person events for the remainder of the weekend. In-person events will be held at Herbert Von King Park on Saturday, June 19 and at the Bed Stuy Restoration Amphitheater on Sunday, June 20th.

Over the 3-day festival, attendees will enjoy a vibrant experience of rich culture with live performances, workshops, family activities and vendors all gathered to celebrate the achievements of the Black community. The Brooklyn Public Library will be releasing its first-ever limited-edition Black American Library card at the Juneteenth Festival to mark the first year the holiday will be recognized as a City, State and public school holiday. The Brooklyn's Children's Museum has also signed on as festival partner to reinforce the importance of Juneteenth and to help provide families with a meaningful, engaging way to celebrate. Attendees can register to receive the link to the virtual portion of the festival here.

"We believe our 12th Annual Juneteenth NYC Family Festival promises to be our largest and most impactful celebration of cultures and community yet," said Juneteenth NYC Organizer Athenia Rodney. "In addition to fantastic entertainment, children's clinics by the New York Knicks and Rangers, festival go-ers will also have opportunities for education and empowerment with health and wellness events, financial literacy guidance, and small business cultivation among other fanfare."

Commenting on the importance of the Juneteenth celebration, Jackie Wilson, II, Executive Director of Diversity and Inclusion for BSE Global, the company that manages the Brooklyn Nets and supports management of the New York Liberty said, "The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty are proud to amplify the importance of the Juneteenth holiday. Juneteenth Festival NYC is a celebration of Black culture and is one way that we can educate and raise awareness as we continue to push for racial equality and justice in our community."

Rodney added, "Our 12th annual festival is even more exciting since it will mark the first time that Juneteenth is an official New York public holiday." This year's festival theme, "Rebirthing the Roots of Entrepreneurial Excellence," will honor and explore the history of our entrepreneurial ancestors and empower the entrepreneurs of our community today.

Virtual participants can enjoy the three day event on a robust platform where they can experience the festival in its entirety, visiting small businesses, purchasing products and even taking home a swag bag. They will have access to all entertainment, workshops and live programs in a multi-dimensional format. "Just as we celebrate the emancipation of slaves during Juneteenth, we need to bring to light the oppressive disparities in Healthcare for BIPOCs. We need to show how working together with other Community-Based Organizations we can bring forth the healthcare emancipation of our communities," said Irene Treadwell, Board Member and Founder/President of the Black Nurses Consortium.

Festival Sponsors as of June 4, 2021 include:

W.P. Carey Inc.

The Brooklyn Nets

New York Liberty

Lupus Research Alliance

Emblem Health

MSG Sports, NY Knicks and NY Rangers

Healthfirst

New York State of Health

Success Academy Charter School

AARP New York

East New York Restoration

American Heart Association

Ascend Learning, Inc.

Empire BlueCross BlueShield HealthPlus

Umoja Events

Liberty Coca-Cola

LiveOnNY

American Heart Association

Co-Op Ride

The Labz

Rise Up NY Campaign

Start Small Think Big

Ms. Spudz Everything Potatoes No Gravy

Community Partners

Brooklyn Children's Museum

Brooklyn Public Library

Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet

Destiny Helpers Outreach Inc

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Nathalie Tejada at generatingresultsllc@gmail.com or by phone at (646) 548-8282 or see here.

To register for the event, please visit: http://bit.ly/JuneteenthNY2021

Media Contact

Athenia Rodney, Juneteenth NYC 2021 Family Festival, +1 (646) 522-9869, info@umojaevents.com

Nathalie Tejada, generatingresultsllc@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Juneteenth NYC 2021 Family Festival

