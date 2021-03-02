SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants for 21 years, today announced that several websites hosted on the Miva platform have been recognized by Newsweek on their list of the Best Online Shops of 2021. This year, 13 Miva sites made Newsweek's list, up from the previous year's 10:
- Allergybuyersclub.com (Category: Home Living)
- Architecturaldepot.com (Category: Garden & Craft)
- Batterymart.com (Category: Office, Electronics & Media)
- Linentablecloth.com (Category: Home Living)
- BTOsports.com (Category: Sport, Outdoor & Motors)
- Cleanwaterstore.com (Category: Garden & Craft)
- Globalrose.com (Category: Garden & Craft)
- eTrailer.com (Category: Sport, Outdoor & Motor)
- Heartlandamerica.com (Category: Universal Provider)
- Retroplanet.com (Category: Home Living)
- Hardwaresource.com (Category: Garden & Craft)
- Scottevest.com (Category: Fashion & Accessories)
- Xtremediesel.com (Category: Sport, Outdoor & Motor)
According to Newsweek's methodology, more than 9,500 online shops were assessed using online databases, online directories, price comparison websites, and global data-research firm Statista. An online panel of 8,000 American shoppers was surveyed to score the sites against subjective criteria (including usability, performance, and delivery), and each site was evaluated by analysts. The results of the survey, research, and analysis were calculated to determine a score out of 10 for each online shop. Newsweek awarded "Best Online Shops 2021" to the top 1,000 online shops with the highest scores.
"We would like to congratulate all the businesses that have been ranked as a Best Online Shop of 2021," says Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva. "It takes innovation and creativity for an online shop to stand out in this highly competitive landscape. We're honored to have played a part in helping sellers achieve industry-leading ecommerce excellence and create seamless online experiences that appeal to today's consumers."
See the full list at newsweek.com/best-online-shops-2021.
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.
Media Contact
Hannah Steffensen, Miva, Inc., 7606437867, hsteffensen@miva.com
SOURCE Miva, Inc.