ROCKLIN, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzon Lucore today announced 19 Faces of COVID-19, a new painting by local artist. 19 Faces of COVID-19 Painting. The COVID-19 painting captures some of these people living with the new normal or as many look at it, abnormal.
"Is it difficult to wear a mask? Most people say yes. To all, protect others, one may not think of one's self when wearing a mask," says Suzon Lucore, Artist and CEO at Connected Now, "The virus does not care if you are poor or rich; employed or homeless; protector or defender. It can take all types of people. It has."
This painting evokes emotions that can trigger compassion for those who selflessly serve others.
- Find one or more that you identify with
- Show respect for those who show respect
- Practice social distancing and wear a face covering
The 19 Faces of COVID-19 will be available starting Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Dignity Health in Rocklin. For more information on the 19 Faces of COVID-19 painting, you may call Suzon Lucore 916-224-2130 or visit https://wehavecompassion.com.
About the Artist: Suzon Lucore attended CCAC (now CCA) in Oakland and San Francisco in the late 80's. Influenced by Mary Cassatt, Paul Cezanne, and Monet her loose style and freedom often captured portraits and iconic locations throughout California. Suzon was encouraged to go on to art school after receiving her AA from Yuba Community College and accepting a scholarship to the acclaimed art school. Although Suzon received her BFA in painting; illustration, film and media were also keen interests. Marketing is now her occupation which daily draws on her artistic talents.
Suzon lives in a Geodesic Dome in the foothills of the Sierra. She shows her work at various locations and currently has works of the homeless in the Midtown Association in Sacramento, CA and The Foresthill Bridge at Everybody's Inn in Foresthill, CA.
The painting will be at Dignity Health July 8, 2020. Mercy Medical; 550 W Ranch View Dr; Ste 3000, Rocklin, CA 95765
