CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that White Night, officially licensed by Playdigious, is now available in the iiRcade Game Store.
White Night is a third-person survival horror game set in the jazz/noir-era of the 1930s that is now available for the first time on a home arcade for $14.99.
"We've been excited for the release of White Night for quite some time now," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "It's a really unique game that's a lot to fun to play on iiRcade, especially with our speakers and the suspenseful 1930s horror setting."
The game takes place within Vesper Mansion, where the player aims to solve a mystery. The main character is stranded and injured in the dead of night after an unfortunate automobile accident, players must investigate a nearby dilapidated mansion and interact with their surroundings in search of aid and answers.
White Night challenges players to confront the nightmares of the past on an adventure in which darkness is the enemy; and darkness is everywhere.
Game Features:
HORROR IN THE ARCADE – The critically acclaimed survival horror comes to the arcade for the first time on iiRcade, featuring revamped controls, an adjusted saving system as well as an overhauled interface.
IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE NOIR – Discover a unique black & white art style inspired by masterpieces of the film noir genre.
UNVEIL THE PAST – Investigate a nearby dilapidated mansion and interact with your surroundings in search of aid and answers.
SOLVE PUZZLES OF LIGHT & SHADOWS – Collect matches to light your way and solve puzzles based on the use of light.
AVOID APPARITIONS – Confront the nightmares of the past on an adventure in which darkness is the enemy… and darkness is everywhere.
CLASSIC SURVIVAL HORROR EXPERIENCE – White Night is both a survival horror with its own identity and an homage to classic horror titles.
iiRcade is a home console in an arcade format, and just as you would on a traditional home console, officially licensed modern and retro games can be purchased and added through the iiRcade Game Store with new titles continuously being added each week.
iiRcade features a 19-inch display, 100-watts of powerful stereo audio, authentic arcade controllers and a premium wood cabinet.
iiRcade is available in seven versions. iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition as well as Beach Buggy Racing 2 Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four premium editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The premium editions include Mutant Football League Edition, RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
Every iiRcade home arcade cabinet comes pre-loaded with 11 games and the ability to add hundreds more.
A full list of games currently available and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit https://www..iircade.com/ [iiRcade.com __title__ ].
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
Media Contact
Scott Ledingham, PRmedianNow, 613-806-7135, scott@prmedianow.com
SOURCE iiRcade