MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, announced its print-to-retail mobile app, 1Hour Photo, was recognized as an industry leader by The Web App Market. The app was featured for both its iPhone and Android apps.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, announced its print-to-retail mobile app, 1Hour Photo, has been recognized as an industry leader by The Web App Market. The app was featured for both its iPhone and Android apps.
"This year is our tenth anniversary and it's heartwarming to continue to be recognized for our continued innovations," said Fred H. Lerner, CEO and co-founder, MailPix.
The Web App Market describes 1-Hour Photo as "a simple photo printing program that allows you to turn your memories into quality prints in less than an hour.
"The app specializes in sending your photos to over 18,000 stores including CVS photo, Walmart, or Walgreens in your area. You can quickly purchase personalized picture prints and presents from the app and pick them up in under an hour with this photo service. The photo editor app offers a variety of photo print items and presents them in a variety of sizes. You may order wallet prints, picture panels, bespoke greeting cards, photo prints, photo books, photo magnets, posters, canvas prints, and much more using this app. Place your order with confidence, knowing that 1 Hour Photo will never compromise with quality for a lower price."
Among the key 1 Hour Photo features lauded by The Web Market:
- A large number of picture sizes are available
- Upload photos from your mobile device.
- Printing service is available at over 18,000 CVS, Walmart, and Walgreen stores.
- No credit card is required to place an order.
- Pricing plans are based on the photo size.
Download the 1HourPhoto app for iOS and Android.
ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from the 1HourPhoto app including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Duane Reade and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix and 1 Hour Photo, his latest startups. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.
Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.
Media Contact
Gary Pageau, MailPix, 714 960-0505, gary@mailpix.com
Peter Tahmin, MailPix, 714 960-0505, peter@mailpix.com
SOURCE MailPix