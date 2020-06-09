CHICAGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight Executive Search, a retained executive search firm specializing in the real estate, financial, industrial, private equity, retail and consulting industries, was ranked #15 by Forbes on its prestigious list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2020."
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to rank the top 200 executive search firms in the United States that specialize in filling positions with salaries of at least $100,000. The highly anticipated annual list comes at an unprecedented time as the U.S. economy grapples with the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic after enjoying several years of record job gains. Never before has the work of experienced recruitment professionals been so necessary to guide advantageous hires who will help direct companies into an unpredictable future.
Leading with unparalleled industry insight, 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994. The firm is built on the strength of recruitment specialists who have worked in a variety of industries, giving them the knowledge and judgement that lead to savvy and successful hires. Leveraging this expertise with a proven proprietary recruitment process, the recruitment industry's deepest databases and leading technological tools creates an atmosphere of highly collaborative and dynamic hiring practices.
"20/20 Foresight Executive Search is uniquely positioned to navigate the new workforce, and we are honored to be recognized by Forbes during this singular moment in U.S. history," said Managing Principal and Founder Bob Cavoto. "This distinction acknowledges our mission: to provide the ultimate recruitment experience for our clients through partnering with an insightful recruiter who has real-world industry experience and is supported with powerful systems, resources and recruitment acumen. This is our formula for building long-lasting client relationships and guiding them to make meaningful hiring decisions for their businesses."
About the List
In developing the ranking of "America's Best Recruiting Firms," Forbes partnered with market research company Statista. The broad field of recruitment firms was divided into two main categories: Executive Recruiting, featuring firms that place executives in positions with more than $100,000 per year in income; and Professional Recruiting, representing firms that specialize in filling professional and specialist positions that pay up to $100,000 per year.
To determine the list, Statista surveyed 25,000 recruiters and 5,000 job candidates and HR managers who had worked with recruiting firms over the last three years. Respondents were asked to nominate up to 10 recruiting firms in both the executive and professional search categories. More than 17,000 nominations were collected, and firms with the most recommendations ranked highest, taking previous years' rankings into consideration.
