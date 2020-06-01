GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Cade Prize entry period opens June 1, 2020 and applications will be accepted at cademuseum.org/cade-museum-prize through August 1, 2020.
Since 2010, the Cade Prize has celebrated innovation by identifying, recognizing, and celebrating Florida-based inventors and entrepreneurs, who, through an innovative invention, demonstrate a creative approach to addressing problems in their field of expertise. As one of the largest cash prize competitions for innovation in the region, the Cade Prize has drawn hundreds of creative thinkers from diverse sectors, who enter cutting-edge inventions with real market potential.
In 2020, the Cade Prize will award $50,000, and in addition to Florida, will be expanded to also include Alabama and Georgia - enabling more inventors and research universities to highlight their cutting-edge inventions.
Additionally, the Cade Prize will include designated entry categories, addressing key technology clusters and critical issues impacting the Southeast. The categories are: Agriculture/Environmental, Health Care/Bio, IT/Tech, as well as a Wild Card category.
Round 1 judging, to determine the 21 Fibonacci Finalists, will be conducted on or about August 11, 2020. On September 30, 2020, final judging and a Cade Prize Awards Ceremony will be held at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention. "We want to thank Scott Mackenzie, our Cade Prize Awards Ceremony Chair for his incredible support of this important event that honors and celebrates inventors," said Richard Miles, Co-Founder of the Cade Museum.
For more information on the Cade Prize and entry requirements, please visit cademuseum.org/cade-museum-prize
About the Cade Museum
In 2004, Dr. James Robert Cade and his family established the Cade Museum Foundation to build the Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention in Gainesville, Florida. The Cade's mission is to transform communities by inspiring and equipping future inventors, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. Dr. Cade, a physician at the University of Florida, was best known as the leader of a research team that invented Gatorade in 1965. The Cade Museum is located at 811 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. An independent 501(c)(3) public foundation, the museum receives no operational funding from federal, state, or local governments, or the University of Florida. Visit CadeMuseum.org for more information.
Contact:
Sue Draddy
sdraddy@cademuseum.org
(352) 371-8001