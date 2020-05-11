DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photographic Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global photographic services market is expected to decline from $36.9 billion in 2019 to $36.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $41 billion in 2023.
North America was the largest region in the global photographic services market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2019. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global photographic services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global photographic services market.
Photographic service providers are constantly upgrading services by adopting new technologies of the industry. Many companies are launching light weight cameras with exhaustive features to capture wide range of photographs. For instance, in January 2017, Light Company launched the Light L6 Camera that packs the qualities of a DSLR into a slim mobile-like body by folding optics. It can shoot from 16 different lenses with 13 megapixels each, and an algorithm integrates each image together.
Also, the new range of Nikon cameras come with built in Ethernet that enables users to share pictures on the go. The 360 Fly can capture 360 degrees panoramic videos of 4K quality. Such advances in technology are helping photographers click high quality photographs even in difficult situations.
Report Scope
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider photographic services market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The photographic services market section of the report gives context. It compares the photographic services market with other segments of the design, research, promotional and consulting services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, photographic services indicators comparison.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Photographic Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Photographic Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Photographic Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Photographic Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Photographic Services Market Trends And Strategies
8. Photographic Services Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Photographic Services Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Photographic Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Photographic Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Photographic Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Photographic Services Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Photographic Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Portrait Studios Services
- Commercial Studios
10.2. Global Photographic Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Children
- Youth
- Adult
11. Photographic Services Market Segments
11.1. Global Portrait Studios Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - School Photography Services; Personal Photography Services; Wedding Photography Services; Other Photogrpahy Services
12. Photographic Services Market Metrics
12.1. Photographic Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Photographic Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
Companies Mentioned
- Lifetouch Inc.
- Studio Alice Co. Ltd.
- Getty Images Inc.
- Portrait Innovations Inc.
- Cherry Hill Photo Enterprises
