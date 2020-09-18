DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regulations and Approval Process for Launching a Game in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The regulatory landscape is the highest barrier to China's video games market. Further, the entire process was overhauled in 2019, with stricter content regulations and new regulatory bodies. To succeed there you need a market-focused, timely understanding of all regulations and policies.
This report is the central resource for understanding all of the regulations, agencies, and administrators that impact the industry. The report also details all of the content requirements, steps in the submissions process, and other requirements for launching a game in China.
What's included:
- Regulatory authorities in China's video game industry
- Overview of China's video game market
- Requirements to publish a game in China
- Checklist for foreign game developers
- Game content regulations
- Monetization and loot box regulations
- The game approval process in China
- Anti-addiction and real-name registration for minors
- Age rating systems
- Policies announced in 2020
- Game approvals
- Launching a game in China
- Negotiating with Chinese game publishers
- Puts the extremely complex regulatory landscape into context, in English
