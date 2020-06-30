NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) has announced the Season 1 Winners for the 2020 NYX Awards, where entries from 32 countries entered in the inaugural year.
The IAA is an international awards organization that celebrates and honors industry professionals from all over the world. Since its inception, IAA is home to many different awards: the NYX Awards, MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, VEGA Digital Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards.
Previously known as GlobalTrend Awards, the NYX Awards is an awards competition that celebrates the creative expertise in the marketing communications and videography industries. "It feels great to see so many innovative entries in our winning lineup despite these trying times," Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA said. "The unbridled passion of these esteemed professionals is what makes these Awards so great!"
With IAA's select panel of top industry experts following a set of strict standards, submissions are assessed fairly and rigorously. IAA also further ensures the judging process is fair by instituting blind judging.
Grand Jury Panel
The 2020 NYX Awards is home to a jury panel of multidisciplinary professionals from all over the world. These jurors are industry experts in their field, from marketing communications, public relations, graphic design, motion graphics, videography and many more. Their insights and experience bring fresh intuitiveness in adjudicating the entries.
The adjudication process adheres to global industry standards, where the panelists are invited to ensure impartiality and neutrality in their work. The winners are then picked from the pool of international submissions.
International Brands Represented
The inaugural year of the NYX Awards have seen many familiar global brands being represented, which include Heineken, Adidas, BMW, Lexus, Unilever, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Disney, Western Digital, The CW Network, Chrysler, Miami Ad School, Paradox Interactive, Iceberg Interactive, Larian Studios, Citadel Studios, Nissin, FabFitFun to list a few.
"These accolades celebrate not just the creative expertise our winners possess, but their ingenuity as well," Ong said. "We believe that the winners will be the pillar of the future in their respective fields, and will be the inspiration for many in decades to come."
