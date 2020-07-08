BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Go online for an amazing weekend of authors, workshops and more at the South Florida Book Festival (SOFLOBOOKFEST), held July 17 and 18, 2020. SOFLOBOOKFEST is a signature program of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.
The two-day free event starts with "Eat, Drink, Read: A Literary Culinary Experience" on Friday, July 17th at 6:45PM, where this year's specialty drink will be revealed at the Flip and Sip Virtual Lounge. New to this year's "Eat, Drink, Read" is a LIVE cooking demonstration by Chef Alex Kuk of Temple Street Eatery showcasing Sarah Tiong's book, Sweet, Savory, Spicy.
Enjoy literary and culinary presentations at "Book Life," the weekend's main event, beginning July 18th at noon, featuring a fantastic line-up of writers and speakers for presentations, book talks and workshops. Distinguished authors include Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Aneeka A. Henderson, Darryl Littleton, Alice Randall and Audrey Wright-Peterman.
SOFLOBOOKFEST 2020 sponsors include Bank of America, Friends of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Florida Chapter of The Mystery Writers of America, BizTech411, Temple Street Eatery, and Success Fridays.
Learn more about this program by visiting SFloridaBookFestival.com for all events and presenter information or following #SOFLOBOOKFEST & #BOOKLIFE on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. For additional information, including upcoming sponsorship opportunities, contact Erin N. Daniels, AARLCC Programming Manager at EDANIELS@broward.org or 954-357-6282.
About Broward County Libraries Division
Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is the largest library system in Florida by square footage. Broward County Libraries Division provides convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.