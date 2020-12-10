Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN FREEZING FOG AND SLIPPERY ROADWAYS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTHERN, NORTHWEST AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHERN DELAWARE. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY AND POTENTIAL FROST ON BRIDGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. ALSO, BE ALERT FOR FROST ON BRIDGE DECKS CAUSING SLIPPERY ROADS. &&