NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the global health pandemic in 2020, designers from around the world still found inspiration and submitted their innovative designs to Spark Design Awards. Well-known companies like Dell, IBM, Fitbit, IDEO, Philips Lightning, Google, Tesla, HP, and more submitted their products along with smaller firms of other professional designers.
This year, the jury discussions took place online rather than in person as they usually do. Even with the challenges, the fifteen experts joined from a variety of timezones to contribute to the lively discussion. Peter Kuchnicki, the President and CEO of Spark Design Awards, described the judging as "a refreshing time to connect with bright minds and discuss some of the amazing innovations that have come from a difficult year. Quite frankly, it was a blast to see and work with our jurors by telecon!"
Of the hundreds of entries, 90 pro entries impressed the judges enough to earn a position as a winner or finalist. Acquiring comments like "well-designed and well-rounded," "brilliant concept," and "interesting solutioning," the winners of the 2020 Spark Design Awards are listed below. The winning submissions are all showcased in the Spark Galleries and plan to be displayed in design galleries as they reopen.
Design Name
Competition
Award
Organization
BoostCharger
CleanTech
Platinum
STUDIO BACKS
Dell Recyclable Backpack
CleanTech
Gold
Dell
One Season House
CleanTech
Bronze
WonderHome
Z - LAMP
Concept Pro
Platinum
Central Academy of Fine Arts
Re-born Mask Box by Yuhan-Kimberly
Concept Pro
Silver
Yuhan-Kimberly
Design Consciousness- Small Things
Concept Pro
Silver
IDEO
IBM Automation Decision Services
Digital
Platinum
IBM
Fitbit Sense UX
Digital
Silver
Fitbit, Inc.
Hitachi airCloud Pro
Digital
Silver
Hitachi-Johnson Controls
Midea Meiju App
Experience
Platinum
Midea Air-Conditioning Equipment
Cut and Paste: Prevent Visual Plagiarism
Graphic
Platinum
Lisa Winstanley Design
Powering the Future
Graphic
Silver
Bruce Power
Remember me
Graphic
Silver
Cosmo-Sloth
Nurse Your Senses
Graphic
Bronze
Island Health
M2 ICU: Medical Intensive Care Unit
Health
Platinum
Philips Lighting
Neuralink R1 Robot
Health
Gold
Woke Studio
FORME Life
Health
Gold
fuseproject
Coway Icon Air Purifier
Health
Platinum
fuseproject
LOTUS - Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Health
Silver
Philips Lighting
Fitbit Inspire 2
Health
Silver
Fitbit, Inc.
Fitbit Flow
Health
Bronze
Fitbit, Inc.
Emergency Care 2030
Health
Silver
Philips Lighting
Ellie's MRI Journey
Health
Silver
Philips Lighting
Dell XPS Notebook Packaging
Package
Platinum
Dell
Fitbit Sustainable Packaging
Package
Gold
Fitbit, Inc.
Zippo Constellation
Package
Silver
Zippo (China) Outdoor Product
Eco-pac
Package
Silver
WWP Beauty
Easy-to-Read Ointment
Package
Silver
China Resources Sanjiu
LIFEWTR Series 9: Art of Recycling
Package
Silver
PepsiCo
Foldable & Classified Medicine Bottle
Package
Bronze
China Resources Sanjiu
Goodbaby® Cold Medicine Packaging
Package
Bronze
China Resources Sanjiu
Pepsi x China's People's Daily New Media (GCR)
Package
Bronze
PepsiCo
HeroWear Apex
Product
Platinum
Interwoven Design Group, LLC
Glint Hero Luminaire
Product
Platinum
Whipsaw, Inc.
Motive Lighting
Product
Platinum
Landscape Forms
Chromecast with Google TV
Product
Platinum
Google Inc
Nest Thermostat
Product
Platinum
Google Inc
HP DesignJet Studio
Product
Gold
Nacar Design
Nest Audio
Product
Gold
Google Inc
Disc, Peak & Stretch
Product
Gold
Landscape Forms
August WiFi Smart Lock
Product
Silver
fuseproject
Magellan
Product
Silver
Kuzco Lighting
Dreem
Product
Silver
fuseproject
Dalbodre Oak Crib
Product
Silver
Dalbodre
Philips Hue Smart button
Product
Silver
Philips Lighting
Philips Nature Connect
Product
Silver
Philips Lighting
Ledalite ModiFly
Product
Bronze
Philips Lighting
Google Trekker
Product
Bronze
Whipsaw, Inc.
Google Pixel Buds
Product
Bronze
Google Inc
Impinj R700 RAIN Reader
Product
Bronze
Pensar
Dell Inspiron 7000
Product
Bronze
Dell
Google Pixel 5
Product
Bronze
Google Inc
HP Envy AlO Printers
Product
Bronze
HP
Hydration Platform
Product
Bronze
PepsiCo
Philips MyCreation
Product
Bronze
Philips Lighting
Polling
Product
Bronze
Korea Polytechnic University
Textile
Space
Platinum
Kris Lin International Design
Times Pavilion
Space
Platinum
Sangu Design Co. Ltd.
New Story
Space
Platinum
fuseproject
Upfit 2.0
Space
Platinum
Landscape Forms
Song Mansion
Space
Gold
Hirsch Bedner and Associates Ltd
Urban Literature
Space
Gold
G DESIGN
Reinoldi Secondary School
Space
Gold
SSP AG
Hainan Sanya Rusi Center
Space
Silver
Nanjing XuSong Decoration Design
Reversal
Space
Silver
YUN-YIH Design Company
Beijing Tongzhou Rihua Cultural Park
Space
Silver
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
Yong Quan Park
Space
Silver
G DESIGN
Impression of Railway
Space
Silver
G DESIGN
MC Bauchemie
Space
Silver
SSP AG
Symbiotic Sustainability
Space
Silver
G DESIGN
Taipei EROS Hair Salon
Space
Silver
Materiality Design
Fluid Space
Space
Silver
Kris Lin International Design
Childhood Days
Space
Silver
Mo Architects and Planners
Boulder House
Space
Bronze
AtelierJun
Connection
Space
Bronze
T.M Design Studio
Suitable Residence
Space
Bronze
T.E&C Architects & Associates
Latitude
Space
Bronze
SHH
Liberal Realms
Space
Bronze
T.M Design Studio
Duplex Penthouse in Royal Bay
Space
Bronze
Janmei Design
Foshan Jingying Office
Space
Bronze
BOSI-TAO Design
Graceful Home
Space
Bronze
uzdesign
Boundless
Space
Bronze
YUN-YIH Design Company
Nanjing VANKE Noble Garden
Space
Bronze
LSD InteriorDesign
Tea Art
Space
Bronze
tomchen design
City of Light
Space
Bronze
Kris Lin International Design
Ganzhou Sales Office
Space
Bronze
Hirsch Bedner and Associates Limited
Elroy Air Chaparral
Transport
Platinum
Elroy Air
Cybertruck
Transport
Gold
Tesla
NYCT Electric Bus Chargers
Transport
Silver
Ciocchini Design
Yamaha 275
Transport
Bronze
ROBRADY design
Media Contact:
Peter Kuchnicki
spark@sparkawards.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12849835
Press release distributed by PRLog