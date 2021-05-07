HOUSTON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The end of the coronavirus pandemic is in sight for Americans, but the country is still not quite ready for large-scale gatherings, especially in small spaces like private homes. For lovers of architecture and design, however, the Modern Architecture + Design Society (MA+DS) is presenting their signature Modern Home Tour series throughout 2021 in a way that gives everyone, everywhere the opportunity to explore some of the North America's greatest examples of modern residential architecture.
The 2020 Houston Modern Home Tour was the first virtual event produced by the Texas-based MA+DS group at the end of last year. Now returning in May for the annual event, the 2021 Houston Modern Home Tour will bring tourgoers on another virtual experience through some of Houston's amazing modern homes. The online event uses a scanned 3D model of each home as the centerpiece, while the MA+DS hosts and a mix of architects, builders, designers, and owners 'walk through' each home discussing the project and how it came to life. Tourgoers can watch live and participate via live chat. All segments and models are available to explore after the live event.
"We're really excited to return to Houston for another virtual tour this spring," says MA+DS founder, James Leasure. "During our in-person events, most visitors would explore each home on their own, and perhaps ask a question on their way out the door. During our virtual events, we explore the homes as a group and discuss the project's story with the people that created it. The event is NOT prerecorded and it's 100% interactive live with the architects, so it's as close to an in-person tour as we could possibly create."
Leasure says the 2021 calendar of virtual events is his group's answer to continuing live events in a safe manner until the world can resume large gatherings in-person: "As a small, live-event-based company, 2020 was obviously a tough year, but we are really excited about our virtual tours. The segments are fun and educational, and anyone, anywhere, can join from the safety of their own homes. Our 2021 Season Pass option will give architecture enthusiasts and design lovers new content to explore all year round."
Leasure also explains further benefits of the MA+DS virtual Houston tour: each home's segment will be recorded and made available after the LIVE event. Tourgoers will be able to revisit segments, watch any they missed on tour day, and explore many of the 3D scans on their own.
"The added bonus with doing a virtual event is that tourgoers interested in seeing the homes do not have to block a full day off on their schedule," says Leasure. "Likewise, those who live far away don't have to travel. We like to think of this as a LIVE TV show where you have the option to ask the host questions during the show… or watch DVR-style at a later time."
Confirmed Houston Modern Home Tour participants include:
Gary R. Chandler Architecture & Interiors
How it works:
1) Tickets can be purchased here: https://mads.media/2021houmod
2) Tourgoers will receive an access link with unique passcode prior to the event.
3) Tourgoers can participate LIVE by watching the segments and asking the architects/builders/designers questions, or…
4) Segments can be watched (or re-watched) at a more convenient time after the event.
The 2021 Houston Modern Home Tour is presented by the Modern Architecture + Design Society and sponsored by BEC Engineers and Consultants and RAM Windows. Segments will run throughout the day on Saturday, May 22, 2021; a full schedule is posted on the event page. Tickets are just $40 per device and grant access to the taped segments after the live event ends. A Seas on Pass is also available that grants access to all virtual tours held in 2021.
About the Modern Architecture + Design Society: Based in Austin, Texas, the Modern Architecture + Design Society was founded was founded by James Leasure in 2010 as Modern Home Tours, to introduce modern architecture and living to people across the nation. Through fun and informative self-guided home tours in dozens of cities across the USA and Canada, the group invites people into some of the most exciting examples of modern architecture and design in the nation. With carefully selected architects, neighborhoods and architecture, the MA+DS Home Tours are unlike anything you've ever seen. Not only will you learn about the cutting edge of home design while on our tours, but you might even get an idea or two for your next home project!
