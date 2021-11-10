CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People of Play (POP) is announcing the recipients of this year's Lifetime Achievement, Hasssenfeld Initiatives Humanitarian and Game Changer Awards. The Toy & Game International Innovation Conference held on November 15-19, will honor these recipients, as well as announce this year's TAGIE winners across 9 categories at a virtual ceremony on November 19. The TAGIE's honor the best and brightest innovators, designers, retailers and marketers in the toy and game industry.
This year's recipients include:
Lifetime Achievement:
- Tom Kalinske, Executive Chairman at Mixed Dimensions and former CEO of Sega America, Leapfrog and Mattel
- Michele Litzky, Founder of Litzky Public Relations (LPR)
- The Pressman Family, Accepted by Jim Pressman, Past President of The Pressman Toy Company
Hassenfeld Family Initiatives Humanitarian Award:
Jan-Maurits Duparc, Chief Creation at Identity Games
Game changers of the year:
- Megan Kanous, Director of Business Development, PSI
- Azhelle Wade, The Toy Coach Podcast Season II
- Josslynne Welch and Litzky PR, President of Litzky PR
In addition to honoring the above, special celebration of life tributes will be given in memoriam of Brian Golder, Chairman and CEO, Hasbro and Ora Coster, Co-Founder, Theora Designs. There will also be a look back at those who we lost this year in the toy industry this year, including:
- Kim Merrill
- Robby Kanoff
- Reuben Klamer
- Adele Alessi
- Don Poynter
- Bill Burke
- Jack Hirsch
- John P. McMeel
- Willi Zapf
- M. Richard Robinson, JR.
- George R. Ditomassi
- Eric Carle
- Peter Woods
- Gerry Crown
- Loretta Whitfield
- Kelly Flock
- Francis Spear
- Simon Holdsworth
The 2021 TAGIE Awards are presented by Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products with sponsors Mattel, Oxford Games, Hasbro, The Michael Kohner Corporation, Goliath, MEGO, Radio Flyer, Longshore, Exploding Kittens, Foxmind, PlayMonster, Nextoy, and Kite and Rocket.
