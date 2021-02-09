WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 United States Mint (Mint) Congratulations Set (product code 21RF) will be available for purchase beginning on February 11, 2021, at noon EST. The set is priced at $75.
Designed to celebrate any special occasion or milestone, this set contains one American Eagle Proof Silver Dollar struck in 99.9% silver at the West Point Mint. The coin's obverse (heads) displays renowned sculptor Adolph A. Weinman's classic design featuring the full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Inscriptions are "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and "2021."
The coin's reverse (tails) displays former Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti's rendition of a heraldic eagle with shield, an olive branch in the right talon and arrows in the left. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "1 OZ. FINE SILVER – ONE DOLLAR."
The coin is encapsulated in an attractive presentation folder that allows visibility of both sides of the coin. The Certificate of Authenticity is printed on the folder, and the coin specifications are printed on the back of the coordinating sleeve.
This is the last year that the American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin reverse will feature Mercanti's "Heraldic Eagle" design. Beginning in mid-2021, the reverse of American Eagle Silver Coins will feature a new design.
About the United States Mint
Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.
Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of Feb. 11, 2021, at noon EST.
