AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Meditation Institute (AMI) proudly announces that Mia Compton-Engle of Shaker Heights, Ohio is the winner of the 3rd Annual National Conscience Month Essay Contest. This year's honoree will receive a $2,200 scholarship toward higher education for describing her personal rewarding experiences of using her Conscience as her sole decision-making guide.
In her award-winning entry, "Win or Lose, Use Your Conscience," high school senior and cross country running champion at the Shaker Heights High School Compton-Engle writes that by using her Conscience to determine her thoughts, words and deeds, "I won the race, but I only remember the opposition frontrunner's sincere congratulations afterwards, a rewarding validation made possible solely by concession to my Conscience. My Conscience has taught me that win or lose, ultimately kindness prevails. And our relationships with others are all the better for it."
National Conscience Month, observed each January, is intended to encourage individual citizens, governments, school systems, faith leaders, non-profits, community organizations and corporations across the United States to celebrate and raise awareness about the value of consciously using your conscience as an inspired guide in making better decisions.
According to Leonard Perlmutter, founder of The American Meditation Institute, author of "Your Conscience" and originator of National Conscience Month, "Today, a new reliance on our Conscience as our guide can make it possible for each of us to access and integrate intuitive wisdom, and to establish greater personal security, creativity and peace of mind."
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines. In its holistic approach to wellness and education, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. At the present time, The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of online classes on how to use Your Conscience. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a quarterly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.
