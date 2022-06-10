U.S. and Canadian-Made Whiskies are Invited to Compete Against America's Native Spirit
BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2022 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Now Accepting Entries
BROOMFIELD, Colorado - Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced that the 8th Annual North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition will take place on July 23-24, 2022. This double-blind competition is judged by certified spirits specialists, seasoned buyers, mixologists, sommeliers, and master distillers.
The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC) was created to identify and promote North America's best bourbons, whiskeys, and moonshines. Only U.S. and Canadian-made whiskeys can compete for the coveted, laser-engraved NABWC "BEST OF SHOW AWARD" custom barrel head. The NABWC uses a double-blind judging system and a 100-point scale to score entries.
Winners' Benefits Include:
- Handsome die-cast medals
- Royalty-free digital medal art
- Actual scores and judge's notes
- Follow-up article in Wine Country International® Magazine
- After-exposure at the "Best Bourbon and Whiskey" trade and consumer tasting planned for August 2022
Past "Best of Show" Winners Include:
- Col. E. H. Taylor, Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey
- Eagle Rare 10 Year Whiskey
- George Remus-Remus Repeal Reserve Series II
- Limited Edition Weller C.Y.P.B. Wheated Bourbon
- King's Family Distillery Ryeconic
Entry Deadlines:
Online Entries - July 8, 2022
For additional info: Whiskeycomp.com or call (303) 665-0855
Additional Information:
Online Entries Link:
https://thedatastill.com/home/landing/5212
Product Categories:
2022 Entry Fees:
- January 1 to June 15, 2022: $400
- After June 15, 2022: $450
Bottles Required:
- Two 750ml bottles (or equivalent ounces)
Deadlines:
- Online Entries by July 8, 2022
- Samples Delivered by July 12, 2022
Samples Shipping Address:
Wine Country Network, Inc (NABWC)
- 390 Interlocken Crescent, Suite 350
Broomfield, CO 80021
Tel. (303) 665-0855
Tracking Number(s):
Please email your shipment tracking number(s) to info@winecountrynetwork.com
