SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union opens its doors on Friday, January 7, 2022 and continues through Sunday, January 9 at the Mountain America Expo Center. This year, the Home Show team welcomes Darren Keefe of HGTV's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Utah's own JunkHunks. All three pros will appear on the Design Stage, presented by Van Sickle Design, at the Home Show throughout the weekend.
Born in Northern Ireland to a long line of Irish craftsmen and farmers, Darren Keefe is one of the new faces of HGTV's relaunch of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Known on Instagram as "The Dancing Carpenter", Keefe is one of the three ultra-talented new team members. Together with host Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Keefe helps build incredible new homes for deserving families in just 5 days. Keefe will share the latest renovation tips and tricks when he takes to the Design Stage on Friday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m.
Also, on the celebrity guest lineup are Brandon and Mike Kay, the hunky brothers behind Utah's own JunkHunks. These small-town, country boys have a talent for taking junk and transforming it into beautiful creations. Their passion for design grew from a young age, being born into a family with an extensive background in construction. These trendsetters have made many TV guest appearances and are top sellers at market venues across the country. No dumpster or trash pile is off limits when the boys are in town, and that is just the way they like it. Check out their newest projects when the JunkHunks appear on the Design Stage on Friday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Additionally, this year when Home Show guests visit the Design Stage, they will have the opportunity to get personalized interior and exterior design advice as well as learn how to choose the best contractor for any project. And after looking at exhibitor booths, when it's time to relax, guests can kick back at the Sports Lounge presented by Xfinity.
The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union
Dates:
Friday, January 7, 2022 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 8, 2022 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 9, 2022 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
Location:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy, Utah 84070
Admission:
Adults (Door) $12.00
Adults (Online) $10.00
Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00
Children Ages 12 & under FREE
Weekend Pass (ages 13+) – Valid all three days of the show $15.00
Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, January 7, 2022.
For more information and tickets, please visit http://www.SaltLakeHomeShow.com .
About Marketplace Events
Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces 57 consumer home shows annually in the US and 16 in Canada including 65 home shows, six holiday shows, and two wedding shows. The 73 combined events, in 34 markets, attract 22,000 exhibitors, 1.9 million attendees and another three million unique web visitors annually. The company produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal—some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. http://www.marketplaceevents.com.
