The integration between 24/7 Software and Ticketing Platforms delivers immediate impact at major venues by enhancing security and improving the guest experience.
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 24/7 Software, Inc. ("24/7 Software") the world's leader in Operations Management software for Leisure, Sports, and Entertainment venues, announced today that it has released a strategic integration with Ticketing Platforms to enhance the user experience during events. With this integration, 24/7 Software makes ticketing data available within its Incident Management System and Conversations products. The integration puts real-time ticket holder identity and ticket history data at the fingertips of operators, enabling them to optimize the security of events and to personalize responses to guests.
"The integration from 24/7 Software has had a real impact by delivering real-time intelligence to our staff and helping them with their approach [when dealing with incidents]," said Colby Harrison, Director of Safety and Event Security at the Kansas City Chiefs. "By highlighting what the Command [Center] can do to support them, we see a more reserved and tactical approach utilized by our staff."
Josh Epstein, Director of Stadium Security at the Washington Commanders shared the following story. "We had a teenager text into [the Command Center] that he lost the group that he was with and could not find them. His group leader had all the digital tickets on his phone and the teen had no ticket to show where he was supposed to be. He texted us that he was with a youth football team whose name was not showing up in the [ticketing] system. Then he told us his coach's name. Bingo. Using search inside 24/7 Software, we found the coach's name, who had almost 50 tickets attached to his account. We were able to tell this young person his seating location and he successfully reunited him with his team."
"By completing this integration and launching it to our customers, we have achieved an important milestone in our journey to become the 'single-pane-of-glass' for Leisure, Sports, and Entertainment venue operators," said Danielle Weinblatt, Executive Vice President of Product, 24/7 Software. "Partnering with third-party identity providers, such as ticketing platforms, will help customers more effectively engage fans, while simultaneously improving event operations and the guest experience."
Four National Football League teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, used the 24/7 Software ticketing integration to improve their operations and deliver a better fan experience during the 2021-2022 season. Enhancements to this integration, as well as additional integrations, are planned for this year.
About 24/7 Software
24/7 Software is the world leader in Operations Management solutions for the Leisure, Sports, and Entertainment industry. The Company provides real-time communications technology to keep buildings and events secure, improve efficiency and effectiveness of operations, enhance the guest experience, and reduce operational risk. Software solutions include Conversations, designed for guest and staff communication, a Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), an Incident Management System (IMS) designed for event and property security, CheckPoint, which facilitates patrols, Inspections, Task Management, and a widely used Lost and Found solution. These products integrate with a multitude of other venue and property solutions to create one pane-of-glass. The company's solutions are implemented in over 80% of North American venues for the four major sports leagues. Many of the largest music festivals, and major events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Championship Game, World Series, NBA Finals, and the Kentucky Derby, utilize 24/7 Software's solutions. Learn how 24/7 Software solves their customers' most critical business challenges at http://www.247software.com.
