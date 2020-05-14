DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Browser Games Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global browser games market is expected to grow from $23.46 billion in 2019 to $26.26 billion by 2020.
Due to the global pandemic of coronavirus infection, the market for browser games is expected to gain more demand in 2020 as people across all age groups are turning towards gaming due to availability of free time due long-extending quarantine/lockdown across the globe. The market is expected to stabilize at a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% and reach $28.18 billion by 2023.
Major players in the browser games market are King Digital Entertainment, NCSOFT, GungHo Online, Zynga, Tencent, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Sega, Sony Corporation, and Peak Games.
Rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world is driving the browser games market.
According to data from LeagueOfBetting, the number of online gamers is expected to reach 1 billion by 2024 from 877 million in 2020. According to the state of online gaming report in 2019, gamers play for an average of seven hours seven minutes per week, a 19.3% increase in 2018. Younger players, however, spend much more time in playing, with those aged 26-35 play 8 hours 12 minutes per week. Germany and the United States were linked to the highest number of gamers who play at 11.6% per week for more than 20 hours. Therefore, the rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world is expected to drive the browser games market.
Companies in the browser gamers market are focusing on the technologies such Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to improve gaming experience and offer better products.
Industry experts expect that in 2019 VR / AR games will receive a big boost and headset prices will become more affordable, to offer a more immersive gaming experience, many popular games will likely integrate VR and IR. Stormland, set to be released in 2019, is an open world shooter. It offers some excellent features, such as reloading and updates, which use the VR tech in a very creative way, it also includes a game area created procedurally to ensure that each playthrough is different. Pokmon GO is probably the most popular augmented reality game and is expected to launch some new updates in 2019 to ensure it stays strong for a while. Niantic Labs, developer of Pokemon Go game, the company funding round has already raised $225 million, and is now focused on making more AR-based games.
The frustration of the gamers due to slow downloads is the major restraining factor in the browser games market.
The amount of time it takes to download games has been reported as the biggest issue worldwide, with 33.8 percent pointing this as their key issue. Experienced gamers are the most worried with download speed, with over 41% of ambitious professional and experts pointing this out as their primary concern because experienced gamers are more likely to play more complex games requiring larger downloads, download performance has a greater effect on their gaming experience. According to the state of online gaming report in 2019, frustration with download speeds is the highest in the United States, where 39.4% of gamers register sluggish downloads as their main concern. Therefore, the frustration of the gamers due to slow downloads is expected to hamper the growth of the browser games market.
Report Scope
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider browser games market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The browser games market section of the report gives context. It compares the browser games market with other segments of the browser games market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, browser games indicators comparison.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Browser Games Market Characteristics
3. Browser Games Market Size and Growth
3.1. Global Browser Games Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers of the Market
3.1.2. Restraints on the Market
3.2. Global Browser Games Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers of the Market
3.2.2. Restraints on the Market
4. Browser Games Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Browser Games Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Mobile Games
- Pay-to-Play Games
- Free-to-Play Games
- Pay-in-Play Games
4.2. Global Browser Games Market, Segmentation by End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Smartphone & Tablet
- PC
- TV
- Other
5. Browser Games Market Regional and Country Analysis
5.1. Global Browser Games Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Browser Games Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Arkadium
- Bluepoint Games
- Bwin
- DeNa
- Electronic Arts
- Failbetter Games
- Fun Technologies
- Giant Interactive
- Gree
- GungHo Online
- King Digital Entertainment
- Microsoft
- Midway
- NCSOFT
- Nexon
- Nintendo
- Peak Games
- Playdom
- Riot Games
- Sega
- Shanda
- Sony Corporation
- Square Unix
- TakeTwo Interactive
- Tencent
- Ubisoft
- Valve
- Westwood Studios
- Zynga
