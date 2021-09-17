NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having racked up a billion-plus audio streams, countless sold-out concerts, and millions of fans across the globe in their ten years together as 2CELLOS, the Croatian duo of Luka Šulić and HAUSER today release their sixth full-length album Dedicated via Sony Masterworks. Celebrating the group's momentous 10-year-anniversary, the album's namesake is an apt nod to 2CELLOS' dedication to their fans, the instrument, and their signature playing style. In support of the new album, the duo will make their long-awaited return to the stage for their 2022 Dedicated World Tour, their final tour together as 2CELLOS. Kicking off March 2022 in the U.S., 2CELLOS will make stops at iconic venues including New York's Barclays Center (April 3) and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl (April 15) – full U.S. tour dates and ticketing information can be found HERE. Also, making its debut today alongside the album release is 2CELLOS' new video for "Sweet Child O' Mine," a rockin' rendition of the Guns N' Roses classic – WATCH HERE.
Of "Sweet Child O' Mine," 2CELLOS say: "It's one of those classic legendary songs, so we had to do it! We'd been thinking about recording it for a long time. It's our typical 2CELLOS style—rock 'n' roll on the cello. It's how we started, and it's what we came back to now. I don't know why it took us this long, but we're happy we finally did it!"
Following a brief hiatus for 2CELLOS, which found both Luka and HAUSER using the opportunity to build on their accomplishments by each releasing their own debut solo albums, the duo linked up again in the studio amidst the 2020 global pandemic to reimagine the pop anthems and timeless rock staples that encompass the ten tracks on Dedicated. The arrangement process relied on a combination of gut instinct and intense study, practice, and transposition as the duo recharged instantly recognizable by everyone from Billie Eilish to Guns N' Roses.
2CELLOS explore a diverse catalog with their signature boundary-breaking playing style on Dedicated. The collection includes their take on everything from classic pop hits ("bad guy" by Billie Eilish, "Shallow" by Lady Gaga, "Halo" by Beyonce) to hard-hitting rock songs ("Livin' on a Prayer," by Bon Jovi, "Cryin'" by Aerosmith, "Demons" by Imagine Dragons, "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses, "Wherever I Go" by OneRepublic) to celebrated classics ("Sound of Silence" by Simon and Garfunkel) for a one-of-a-kind listening experience. Complete track list below.
"When you listen to us, we hope you realize the cello is a versatile and diverse instrument capable of playing the hardest rock, the softest ballad, and the most contemporary of music," 2CELLOS note. "It moves you in a way that's equally powerful. It has a whole palette of emotions, ups, and downs. We're trying to give you an experience you can't get anywhere else."
ABOUT 2CELLOS
2CELLOS is the eclectic, international sensation comprised of two classically trained cellists who reached video viral fame on YouTube from their 2011 rendition of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." The pair, Luka Šulić and HAUSER, have since created a name for themselves with their electric and dynamic playing style. Together, 2CELLOS have amassed a staggering 1.3 billion YouTube views, 5.5 million YouTube subscribers, 1 billion streams, and have sold nearly 1 million tickets. 2CELLOS have taken the cello to unimagined heights as their signature style breaks down the boundaries between genres of music, from classical and film music, to pop and rock. Known for their electric live performances, 2CELLOS have sold out shows across the globe at historic venues including New York City's Radio City Music Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House. The duo has performed alongside musical greats Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age and George Michael, to name a few, and was hand-picked by Sir Elton John to perform both as an opener as well as part of the iconic singer's live band. 2CELLOS are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, and are working hard to continue reaching new stratospheres.
2CELLOS – DEDICATED
RELEASE DATE: SEPTEMBER 17, 2021
TRACKLIST:
- Wherever I Go (OneRepublic)
- bad guy (Billie Eilish)
- Sweet Child O' Mine (Guns N' Roses)
- Halo (Beyoncé)
- Shallow (Lady Gaga)
- Demons (Imagine Dragons)
- I Don't Care (Ed Sheeran/Justin Bieber)
- Cryin' (Aerosmith)
- Livin' on a Prayer (Bon Jovi)
- Sound of Silence (Simon & Garfunkel)
2CELLOS – 2022 U.S. DEDICATED TOUR DATES:
DATE
CITY, STATE
VENUE
March 26, 2022
Rosemont, IL
Allstate Arena
March 28, 2022
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
March 30, 2022
Boston, MA
Agganis Arena
March 31, 2022
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
April 01, 2022
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
April 03, 2022
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
April 05, 2022
Fairfax, VA
EagleBank Arena
April 06, 2022
Durham, NC
DPAC
April 08, 2022
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
April 10, 2022
Grand Prairie, TX
The Theatre at Grand Prairie
April 12, 2022
Broomfield, CO
1STBANK Center
April 14, 2022
Las Vegas, NV
The Theater at Virgin Hotels
April 15, 2022
Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Bowl
April 16, 2022
Concord, CA
Concord Pavillon
EUROPEAN DATES:
May 11, 2022
Budapest, Hungary
Budapest Arena
May 12, 2022
Vienna, Austria
Stadthalle
May 13, 2022
Łódź, Poland
Atlas Arena
May 15, 2022
Munich, Germany
Olympiahalle
May 16, 2022
Berlin, Germany
Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 18, 2022
Prague, Czech Republic
O2 Arena
May 20, 2022
Milan, Italy
Mediolanum Forum Assago
May 23, 2022
Belgrade, Serbia
Stark Arena
May 25, 2022
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Arena Stozice
May 28, 2022
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ziggo Dome
May 29, 2022
Paris, France
AccorHotels Arena
May 31, 2022
Brussels, Belgium
Palais 12
June 2, 2022
London, United Kingdom
SSE Wembley Arena
Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Sony Music Masterworks – Larissa Slezak | Jamie Bertel | Ellie Harrison
42 West – Michael Gagliardo | Devin Sauschuck
