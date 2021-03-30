2PAC’S QUADRUPLE-PLATINUM RELEASE ‘UNTIL THE END OF TIME’ MAKES ITS DEBUT ON 180GRAM VINYL TO CELEBRATE THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF ITS RELEASE. TO BE RELEASED ON JULY 23

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the 20th anniversary of its release, 2Pac's multi-platinum album Until The End Of Time will be available July 23 on high quality, 180 gram audiophile grade vinyl for the first time in twenty years. The Estate exclusive will be pressed on bone vinyl, with the 4LP set housed in a four-page, LP Folio Book with previously unseen photos and a track list handwritten by Tupac from The Estate vaults. The deluxe set will include two special edition lithograph cards only available through 2Pac's official store. The standard black vinyl version can be pre-ordered, HERE, and the exclusive edition colored vinyl can be pre-ordered, HERE.

Originally released in 2001, Until The End Of Time debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. It has since been certified quadruple-platinum by Recording Industry Association of America. 

Until The End Of Time features material recorded during the last year of Tupac's life and includes the songs "Until The End Of Time," "Let Em Have It," "Thug N U Thug N Me" and "Letter 2 My Unborn."

Until The End Of Time Tracklisting:

LP1







A1

Ballad Of A Dead Soulja

LP 3



A2

F*** Friendz

E1

Big Syke Interlude      

A3

Lil' Homies

E2

My Closest Roaddogz

A4

Let Em Have It

E3

N***** Nature (Remix)    

B1

Good Life

E4

When Thugz Cry

B2

Letter 2 My Unborn

F1

U Don't Have 2 Worry

B3

Breathin

F2

This Ain't Livin

B4

Happy Home 

F3

Why U Turn On Me



LP 2



LP 4



C1

All Out

G1 

Lastonesleft 

C2

F***** Wit The Wrong N****

G2

Thug N U Thug N Me 

C3

Thug N U Thug N Me (Remix) 

G3

Words 2 My First Born

C4

Everything They Owe

G4

Let Em Have It (Remix)

D1

Until The End Of Time

H1

Runnin On E

D2

M.O.B.

H2

When I Get Free

D3

World Wide Mob Figgaz 

H3

Until The End Of Time (RP Remix)

 

