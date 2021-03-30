SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the 20th anniversary of its release, 2Pac's multi-platinum album Until The End Of Time will be available July 23 on high quality, 180 gram audiophile grade vinyl for the first time in twenty years. The Estate exclusive will be pressed on bone vinyl, with the 4LP set housed in a four-page, LP Folio Book with previously unseen photos and a track list handwritten by Tupac from The Estate vaults. The deluxe set will include two special edition lithograph cards only available through 2Pac's official store. The standard black vinyl version can be pre-ordered, HERE, and the exclusive edition colored vinyl can be pre-ordered, HERE.
Originally released in 2001, Until The End Of Time debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. It has since been certified quadruple-platinum by Recording Industry Association of America.
Until The End Of Time features material recorded during the last year of Tupac's life and includes the songs "Until The End Of Time," "Let Em Have It," "Thug N U Thug N Me" and "Letter 2 My Unborn."
Until The End Of Time Tracklisting:
LP1
A1
Ballad Of A Dead Soulja
LP 3
A2
F*** Friendz
E1
Big Syke Interlude
A3
Lil' Homies
E2
My Closest Roaddogz
A4
Let Em Have It
E3
N***** Nature (Remix)
B1
Good Life
E4
When Thugz Cry
B2
Letter 2 My Unborn
F1
U Don't Have 2 Worry
B3
Breathin
F2
This Ain't Livin
B4
Happy Home
F3
Why U Turn On Me
LP 2
LP 4
C1
All Out
G1
Lastonesleft
C2
F***** Wit The Wrong N****
G2
Thug N U Thug N Me
C3
Thug N U Thug N Me (Remix)
G3
Words 2 My First Born
C4
Everything They Owe
G4
Let Em Have It (Remix)
D1
Until The End Of Time
H1
Runnin On E
D2
M.O.B.
H2
When I Get Free
D3
World Wide Mob Figgaz
H3
Until The End Of Time (RP Remix)
