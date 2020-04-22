2U_Logo.jpg
By 2U, Inc.

LANHAM, Md., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-877-359-9508, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-224-357-2393. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 400 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 200,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Investor Contact:
Ed Goodwin
egoodwin@2U.com

Media Contact:
Glenda Felden, 2U, Inc.
media@2U.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.