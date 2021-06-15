FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three brothers from Florida are on pace to break one of the longest livestreams in history. The family friendly streamers Austin, Hunter, and Dylan Hamawy, collectively known as 'Boneymeal', are members of Optimal Ambition Esports organization. The trio has been streaming live for over 35 straight days (840+ hours), on livestreaming platform Twitch. 'Boneymeal' has cooked, eaten, exercised, and even slept on stream.
The race for the record will be completed on Friday, June 18th.
'Boneymeal' has decided to donate revenue from its final record-breaking days to Nicklaus Children's Hospital, a renowned specialty pediatric facility. The hospital is credited with saving one of the brother's lives when diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. "We can't do enough to give back to the hospital. They have done so much for our family and thousands of other families," said Austin Hamawy, Twitch Streamer.
For donation information or to support Boneymeal's race to the record visit https://www.twitch.tv/boneymeal
About Boneymeal
Boneymeal are three brothers that began streaming several years ago. They provide family friendly content to nearly 100,000 followers and a community of all ages. Stay up to date by following at https://www.twitch.tv/boneymeal, Twitter at 'Boneymeal', Youtube 'Boneymeal', and Instagram 'Boneymeal'. For additional information or to contact Boneymeal directly email Boneymeal@gmail.com.
