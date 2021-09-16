MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3 Echoes Content Studio, formerly known as 3 Echoes Productions, is expanding its services to help brands optimize their marketing initiatives through content strategy, creation and execution.
3 Echoes was founded in 1997 by national home improvement expert, Danny Lipford, to produce his Emmy-nominated television series, "Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford." Since then, the company has operated as a unique division of Today's Homeowner Media, providing video production and content services to clients, with a specialty in the home improvement industry.
During 24+ years of working with clients, 3 Echoes CEO, Danny Lipford, has observed that many brands want and need a more collaborative approach in their content marketing.
"Content isn't just about creation anymore – brands want to work with partners who can help them strategize for their message, develop the perfect content to convey it, and follow through in sharing it," said Lipford. "They need a team that's just as concerned about the content's performance and meeting a planned outcome, as much as they are about creating the asset. That's exactly what 3 Echoes does for our partners."
The expanded and newly rebranded 3 Echoes Content Studio helps marketers master their content strategy at every step in the process, from concept to completion. Plus, the team's diverse skillset allows them to plug in to a brand's specific needs – whether that's in a specialized area to complement their internal team, or creating a comprehensive content strategy and campaign.
This hybrid model of content services, planning – creating – sharing, helps brands move beyond the traditional model of "promotion" and focuses on "emotion." 3 Echoes is expert at strategizing and creating content that makes meaningful connections with a brand's target audience, which is a key factor in establishing loyalty.
3 Echoes Content Studio's expanded services include:
- Video production
- Audio production (podcast, radio)
- Photography (lifestyle, brand, 360°)
- Live events
- Native content
- Digital content (social, web)
As part of its expansion, the company is introducing a new logo as well as a new website, 3echoes.com. 3 Echoes has some exciting things lined up for Q4, including special projects with The Weather Channel, The Home Depot, The Quikrete Companies and many more.
About 3 Echoes
3 Echoes Content Studio, a division of Today's Homeowner Media, is an independent agency of skilled, multimedia professionals who spark ideas, develop strategy and create content that connects with consumers and helps to grow brands and business.
About Today's Homeowner Media
Today's Homeowner is a trusted home improvement authority delivering fresh, original, practical advice to consumers across diverse media platforms including the top-rated, nationally syndicated "Today's Homeowner" television show, now in its 24th season, and its radio counterpart, the nationally syndicated "Today's Homeowner" radio show.
Additionally, the media brand hosts the top home enthusiast destination website, TodaysHomeowner.com, the weekly "Today's Homeowner" Podcast, robust social media channels and the award-winning lifestyle blog and web series, "Checking In With Chelsea." 3 Echoes Content Studio creates multi-media content strategy and assets for Today's Homeowner Media as well as an impressive national clientele.
Host and founder of the brand, Danny Lipford, is among the most respected and sought-after home improvement experts in the country. With over 200 national television appearances, Lipford travels the country as a brand ambassador and spokesperson and contributes his trusted expertise to popular broadcast, print and digital media outlets each year.
