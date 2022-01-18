STAGSDEN, England, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the recent refresh and upgrade of their Punks tripods to Punks 2.0, 3 Legged Thing is excited to announce Punks Trent 2.0 – an ultra-tall magnesium alloy monopod available as a standalone monopod or in a kit with 3LT's Docz monopod foot stabiliser. Popular with photographers and videomakers alike, monopods give an additional level of stability to cameras or long lenses in situations where using a tripod is not optimal.
Bringing it into line with the Punks 2.0 tripods, Trent 2.0 features rugged new leg locks that combine knurling with a central rubber grip, for improved leverage in even damp conditions or when wearing thick gloves – common conditions for wildlife and sports photographers. Internally the leg locks now have the same anti-rotation Chicken Lips (shims) as current 3LT tripods, making Trent 2.0 more rigid and stable when extended.
Similar to the new Punks tripods, Trent 2.0 will now be available in two stunning colourways – Metallic Slate Grey – a firm favourite with wildlife shooters, and a new Metallic Blue version, like that seen on the Punks 2.0 tripods.
"Trent has been one of our most popular products since its release in 2018," said Stuart Boston, 3LT's Chief Operations Officer. "We're excited to bring the new refreshed Punks 2.0 look to Trent, whilst maintaining the unparalleled load capability and impressive extended height of its predecessor. We're sure that videographers, wildlife, and sports shooters will love it!"
Trent 2.0 is one of the tallest tripods available, reaching over 2 metres / 6.5 ft tall at full extension. It can support loads of up to 30kg / 66lbs and weighs just over 700g giving it an impressive load to weight ratio of almost 50:1.
With dual ¼"-20 and 3/8"-16 threads at both ends, Trent 2.0 is incredibly versatile. At the top, a spring-loaded combination screw thread allows a camera to be mounted directly to the monopod, or for a tripod head or clamp to be added to enable quick release. In the base, a 3/8"-16 thread with ¼"-20 adapter enables compatibility with a variety of tripod footwear and with the Docz stabiliser.
Trent 2.0 also has incredible lateral load capabilities which mean it can also be used as a boom arm for a microphone or lighting accessory.
An incredibly capable monopod in its own right, Trent 2.0 becomes even more versatile when paired with 3 Legged Thing's Docz monopod foot stabiliser. Docz provides additional support on any terrain, and its central ball joint can be loosened to help users create smooth panning shots, or locked in place when an upright support is required.
Trent 2.0 is available from http://www.3leggedthing.com and from all good camera stores starting today with an SRP of £79.99 / US$89.99 monopod only, and £119.99 / US$139.99 for the monopod kit with Docz.
