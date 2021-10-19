STAGSDEN, England, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3 Legged Thing is excited to announce that its entry-level Punks range twist lock tripods have undergone a transformation, with improved engineering, increased stability, and a fierce new look. To mark this the new tripods are collectively christened Punks 2.0.
Corey, Travis, Billy and Brian are all replaced by awesome new 2.0 versions. Like their Pro Range 2.0 and Legends Range counterparts, the new Punks 2.0 tripods all now boast three detachable legs, enabling conversion to monopods or booms, and with the addition of optional Vanz tripod feet can be made into tabletop tripods. This new feature makes these modular tripod systems the most versatile Punks ever.
"I'm excited to see our hugely-popular Punks tripods getting a refresh with new features and improved engineering," said Stuart Boston, 3LT's Chief Operations Officer. "It's particularly exciting that our entire catalogue of twist lock tripods will now have 3 detachable legs, which gives them a level of versatility above many of their peers. I'm sure photographers will love working with them out and about, working at home or in the studio."
Each of the Punks 2.0 tripods has a refreshed look with chunkier leg locks that lower the centre of gravity, resulting in greater stability – the most important feature of any tripod. The leg locks have a new external design that combines rubber pads and knurling, and this offers users improved grip and leverage, even in wet conditions, ensuring the legs can be tightened securely in place.
Internally, Punks 2.0 tripods now have the same anti-rotation Chicken Lips (shims) found in 3LT's Pro Range 2.0 and Legends tripods. These also give the legs greater rigidity when extended.
3 Legged Thing's patented Tri-mount plate on top of the centre column has been refined with a new design – ideal for attaching accessories or for helping with cable management.
Additionally, the tripod canopies all now include an integrated 1⁄4"-20 thread, ideal for attaching an accessory arm in order to mount a light or monitor to the tripod. These changes apply across all four tripods.
Like their predecessors, Punks 2.0 all have a screw in D-Ring in the base of the centre column that can be used to hang a weight or bag from the column giving users extra stability if needed.
Corey and Travis 2.0's legs and column are formed from aerospace grade magnesium alloy, whilst the legs and column of Billy and Brian 2.0 are made from eight layers of 100% pure carbon fibre.
Corey 2.0 is an ultra-compact travel tripod, ideal for photographers who need stability in a travel-friendly package. Travel photographers who need to reach greater heights should opt for the Brian 2.0 carbon fibre travel tripod.
Travis 2.0 is the perfect general use tripod that is suitable for a variety of different photography genres, including beginners and students. Photographers who are looking for a general use tripod and want to save weight can opt for Billy 2.0. With the same structure as Travis, Billy is lighter thanks to its carbon fibre construction.
On top of the Tri-mount, the new AirHed Neo 2.0 has been refined. Following feedback from customers, the control knobs are now knurled, like those found on 3LT's Pro heads, and offer users better grip and leverage, enabling the ball to be tightened more securely into place.
All four tripods are available in two refreshed colourways – Blue with blue ball head and blue accents, and Black with black ball head and copper accents.
Following a number of customer requests, 3 Legged Thing has created a stylish new protective bag for the new Punks 2.0 tripods. The new, padded, clamshell-style carry bags feature a detachable, extendable carry strap, and an external pocket that's ideal for accessories including 3LT's alternative tripod feet (sold separately). The bag also has a built-in carabiner that allows the bag to be attached to the tripod D-ring to add extra weight.
Continuing 3 Legged Thing's tradition of awesome packaging, 3LT Design Wizard Diana Meraz has created some very cool new Punks 2.0 packaging featuring Punk dinosaurs, and some new #3LTBoxGags.
Punks 2.0 are available for pre-order immediately at 3LeggedThing.com and selected retailers, with stock expected in stores from 25th October 2021 onwards and have the following suggested retail prices:
COREY 2.0 - £199.99 / US $239.99
TRAVIS 2.0 - £199.99 / US $239.99
BILLY 2.0 - £289.99 / US $339.99
BRIAN 2.0 - £299.99 / US $349.99
Headquartered in a converted chicken shed (The Chicken Shed) on Kinsbourne Farm, in Stagsden, Bedfordshire, 3 Legged Thing is a small, British company of passionate people, creating and innovating camera support systems for photographers and videographers, and has a sibling brand, Morally Toxic, that creates innovative bags for all people.
