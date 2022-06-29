NYC area IT consultant claims seamless collaboration, feature-rich apps, and flexible pricing push users from Google Workspace to Microsoft 365—in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies
HOBOKEN, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area IT consultant and Microsoft Partner offers three reasons to migrate from Google Workspace to Microsoft 365 in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that business priorities may influence an organization's preference for either product.
The author then presents the advantages that Microsoft holds in collaboration tools with its Teams app, including larger videoconference meetings. She then reviews the superiority of Microsoft's feature-rich productivity apps and its flexible pricing options.
"For organizations that prioritize feature-rich applications, highly integrated collaboration options and pricing flexibility, Microsoft presents a compelling choice," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "3 Reasons to Migrate from Google Workspace to Microsoft 365."
Seamless Collaboration
"To begin with, Word, Excel and PowerPoint dominate the office productivity landscape. While Google allows users to create and edit simple Microsoft documents, its editing options are limited. With Microsoft, however, users can easily create, edit, and share complex documents and powerful presentations."
"Additionally, with Microsoft Teams, users move seamlessly from collaborating on a document to chat and video, all without switching apps. And Teams offers more generous participant limits than Google Meet for video conferencing. While Google plans include participant limits of between 100 and 500, Microsoft participant limits start at 300 and go up to 1000."
Feature-Rich Productivity Apps with Desktop Option
"Microsoft truly shines when it comes to functionality, and organizations that depend on extensive formatting options will lean toward Microsoft because of its desktop apps. The desktop option also means users can work offline. Google, on the other hand, delivers simplicity, offering only web-based productivity apps with relatively basic features."
Flexible Pricing
"Microsoft and Google differ significantly in terms of pricing plans. Whereas Google offers just four business and enterprise plans, Microsoft offers six. More importantly, Microsoft allows organizations to mix and match plans. For example, consider if only a few employees require the additional storage and security options available in a higher plan."
Google Workspace to Microsoft 365 Migration Experts
The migration experts at eMazzanti bring the tools and expertise necessary for a smooth transition from Google Workspace to Microsoft 365. From choosing optimal settings to launching robust teams, they make it easy to get the most out of Microsoft 365.
