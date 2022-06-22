Woman and Veteran-Owned Small Business Wins for Wide Variety of Projects
FREDERICK, Md., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3 Roads Communications has been awarded six Telly Awards for television programming and videos they have produced during 2016.
The 43rd Annual Telly Awards has announced this 2022's recipients, with six Telly's being announced for 3 Roads Communications. The Telly Awards honor outstanding international video and film productions. For almost half a century, the Telly statuette has been a symbol of creative excellence.
"We are thrilled that we won a prestigious Telly Award for every project in almost every single category we entered this year," said Russ Hodge, President of 3 Roads. "We have terrific clients and wonderful projects that we can throw ourselves into, and it's always gratifying when your peers recognize your creative efforts on such a tremendous scale. This is even more true during a year where all production companies faced significant challenges from Covid-19."
"It's notable that five of our six awards were produced, shot and edited by Patrick Hodge, a testament to his remarkable skills and versatility," he added.
Awards Include the following:
2022 SILVER TELLY: Frederick Arts Council
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCzlGQOQlnA
2022 BRONZE TELLY: Secure Families Initiative
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWbywj0hVTE
2022 BRONZE TELLY: Howard University Charter Day Honoree: Makola Abdullah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvqStX2vNP4
2022 BRONZE TELLY: Uniting Us
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRhOY9u8dp4
2022 BRONZE TELLY: Library of Congress PSA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcFcWB_3vxA
2022 BRONZE TELLY: Sicilian Tenors Promo
Media Contact
Russ Hodges, 3 Roads Communications, (703) 786-5678, rhodgethr@aol.com
