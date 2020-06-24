NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phenomenal Women Group has started to curate a list of Black Women and Women of Color in the Blogosphere to follow on Twitter. Currently (TPWG) has a growing and evolving list that is currently at the three hundred and fifty mark and growing of Black Women and Women of Color on Twitter who blog. Some names might be familiar and some you may not know. The point of the list is to give a spotlight to new voices who you might not have been heard of in a mix of the already popular. What's important are the unique viewpoints and opinions you will be exposed to, whether it's fashion finds, beauty tips, or just everyday life advice.
Here is the link to the list on Twitter to add a fresh roster of bloggers for your feed. From Blogger newbie to Blogger Guru followed by 100 to followed by 200k all voices heard, all voices important and hold value.
"I wanted that all black women and women of color that put forth the effort to create a digital voice, the ability to gain an audience by help of the team, creating a simplified list with the use of Twitter, we hope in future this list grows to thousands of profiles." - Michelle Mitchell, Founder of The Phenomenal Women Group
The list is named simply enough "Sistahs that Blog" and can be located at the following URL: https://twitter.com/i/lists/1274343244466475008
More about Twitter list: it is simply a curated group of Twitter users that allows you to efficiently organize your users in various groups and to better manage your tweets. You can subscribe to a list such as ours "Sistahs that Blog."
The Phenomenal Women Group:
The Phenomenal Women Group is a social network and app for black women and women of color. The Phenomenal Women Group seeks to change the lives of women through online social engagement establishing this digital movement. The membership comprises of Black women who are CEOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Doctors, Attorneys, MDs, Nurses, Actresses, Models, Music Industry executives, Newly Graduated from college, Stay Home Mom's and Retirees.
