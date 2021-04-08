ORANGE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 360Civic is proud to announce the addition of two California counties – Sacramento and Yolo – to its Superior Court clients receiving protection through the company's online security monitoring service.
For almost 10 years, 360Civic has been a leader in protecting judges across multiple Superior Courts in the state of California by ensuring that their personal information is removed from websites.
"We're delighted to be able to extend this important service to the judges in these counties, as well as their families," said 360Civic CEO Ron Zayas. "Judges must be able to perform their vital societal function without fear of reprisal. Our program has removed millions of pieces of individual information for the people we protect, from addresses and phone numbers to the schools that judges' children attend."
The program includes protection for judges and residing family members, daily searches of any instances of privacy violations protected by statute, and actions to ensure information removal, including referral to the California Attorney General's office and additional legal action. Enrollees may also attend seminars created to help judges and court officers learn how to protect themselves online.
In 2021, 360Civic has extended this same monitoring and protection service to police departments, sheriff's departments and police unions, as well as to individual judges and law enforcement officers.
About 360Civic
360Civic provides website design and development services, content management, security services and ADA review for public sector websites. The company also works with superior courts, justice departments and law enforcement agencies as a legally-contracted agent, to formally remove any personal information from any website in violation of state and federal restrictions. 360Civic is part of 360 BC Group, Inc. a family of companies serving Fortune 500, startup and civic organizations since 2004. For more information, visit https://360civic.com/.
