FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate Frederick's 38th annual In the Streets Festival sponsored by T-Mobile on Saturday, September 11, 2021. This beloved celebration highlights the best of what Frederick has to offer, including art, food, entertainment and fun for all ages.
The festivities begin with the Market Street Mile at 9 AM, followed by the In the Streets Festival sponsored by T-Mobile from 11 AM to 5 PM and ending with the official after party, the Flying Dog Brewery Up the Creek Party presented in partnership with Key 103, at 5 PM at the Carroll Creek Amphitheatre.
Returning this year is the Homegrown Frederick Craft Beverage Experience presented in partnership with 106.9 The Eagle along the Carroll Creek Linear Park from Noon to 5 PM.
MARKET STREET MILE, 9 AM
Kick off In the Streets with this one-mile run down Market Street. Designed for beginners and experts alike, the run features various heats including Women's, Men's, Family and more! Pre-registration is recommended, by mail or online at celebratefrederick.com. Day-of registration begins at 7:30 AM at the Frederick YMCA. Proceeds benefit City Youth Matrix and the Lincoln Elementary School Panther Running Club, supported by the Frederick Steeplechaser Running Club.
IN THE STREETS FESTIVAL SPONSORED BY T-MOBILE, 11 AM – 5 PM
The In The Streets Festival sponsored by T-Mobile begins at 11 AM. Get ready for a day filled with family-friendly activities, live entertainment and the opportunity to interact with a variety of vendors ranging from downtown retailers and restaurants, to non-profit organizations and businesses serving the Frederick County community. Activities, vendors, food, and entertainment will be located on Market Street, from Carroll Creek to 7th Street. For the full lists of vendors in each block visit CelebrateFrederick.com.
FREDERICK NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR CANCER RESEARCH SPORTS BLOCK, Located between Carroll Creek and Patrick Street
Learn about local athletic clubs ranging from lacrosse and volleyball to disc golf! Test your sports skills with a high jump test, cornhole and other skills challenges. Make sure to stop by the Pivot Physical Therapy Athlete Rehab Zone before leaving Sports Block to meet the talented trainers dedicated to keeping athletes healthy!
ART BLOCK, Located between Patrick Street and Church Street
Get ready to be amazed by the outstanding talents of Frederick's finest creative and performing artists. Allow these talented performers to inspire your creative side by participating in mini dance lessons, making crafts, playing games and, of course, taking in the ongoing performances by the various theatre and dance companies of Frederick at the Charles Schwab Independent Branch, Hagerstown, MD Art Block Dance Floor.
SKYPOINT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HISTORY BLOCK, Located between Church Street and 2nd Street
Learn about the region's rich history and all the hidden historical treasures being preserved by local groups dedicated to honoring our heritage. Participate in interactive history exhibits and pick up information about how to support these groups that work hard to celebrate Frederick's past.
REHAB 2 PERFORM HEALTH AND WELLNESS BLOCK, Located between 2nd and 3rd Street
Join the groups in Frederick devoted to leading healthy and fit lives. Get information about bike groups, fitness activities, healthy eating and overall wellness.
ARTISAN BLOCK, Located between 3rd and 4th Street
Browse handmade and original art, jewelry and crafts from the local artisan community and treat yourself to a few new purchases.
GOING GREEN BLOCK, Located between 4th and 5th Street
Go Green and promote a healthier social, environmental, and economical lifestyle! Play games, get information and learn from the groups in Frederick that support sustainability. Take a sustainability quiz and learn how to do your part to help keep the environment healthy and clean.
PUBLIC SAFETY BLOCK, Located between 5th and 6th Street
Meet the local heroes that keep our community safe. Get information about the services available in case of an emergency and show your support for those keeping you and your loved ones safe. Don't miss the annual Open House hosted by Junior Fire Company No. 2, located at 535 North Market Street.
PEDIATRIC DENTAL CENTER OF FREDERICK & SMILE FREDERICK ORTHODONTICS KIDS BLOCK, Located between 6th and 7th Street
Enjoy balloon art, carnival games, prizes and more. This portion of the event is sure to keep youngsters entertained.
20TH ANNIVERSARY SEPTEMBER 11TH REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
Carroll Creek Linear Park Suspension Bridge | 11 AM
Mayor Michael O'Connor will lead a remembrance ceremony to mark the 20th Anniversary of the September 11th attacks. The program will include a presentation of colors, remarks from Frederick City Police Chief Jason Lando and a performance of the National Anthem by Frederick City Police Officer Robert Quintin.
ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
Entertainment kicks off at 11 AM and continues through the evening with the Flying Dog Brewery Up the Creek Party presented in partnership with Key 103 from 5 to 9 PM. With more than 15 bands spanning Carroll Creek to 7th Street you are sure to find music for all tastes.
HOMEGROWN FREDERICK CRAFT BEVERAGE EXPERIENCE STAGE CARROLL CREEK AMPITHEATRE STAGE
$10 Cover for 21 and over. Under 21 admitted for free. Valid I.D. is required for all those 21 years of age and older to drink. Under 21 admitted with parent or guardian.
Triple Lindy, Noon – 2 PM Dubbed "Frederick, MD's premiere dance cover band, playing '70s, '80s, '90s, Y2K through today," Triple Lindy plays a mix of the biggest hits spanning decades! They strive to energize the audience and feed from the audience's energy, creating a dynamic balance that is sure to have people dancing, smiling, singing, and having FUN!
Saskia and the Truly Unruly Band, 2:30 – 4:30 PM The group started as The Unruly Blues Band in 2007. Six years later they changed their musical genre and their name…to Saskia and the Truly Unruly Band! They still perform blues, but primarily more well-known tunes. Each member brings years of experience and passion to the group, and loves playing and entertaining!
FLYING DOG BREWERY UP THE CREEK PARTY PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH KEY 103
$5 Admission (Free with Homegrown Frederick Craft Beverage Experience Admission)
Exclusively 21 years of age or older with valid I.D. to enter and drink.
D-Bo, 5 – 6:30 PM Originally from Harrisburg Pennsylvania, Delonne "D-Bo" Wilbourn has been singing, producing, writing, and composing all his own music for over 10 years. D-Bo and his band's diversity in musical selection creates a one-of-a-kind experience with original music and cover songs ranging from R&B/Soul, Funk, Blues, Neo Soul and Jazz, to Alternative, Reggae, Rock, and Pop.
Vinyl Rhino, 7 - 9 PM Want to put cover band Vinyl Rhino into one category? Good luck, because this group will play music from across the spectrum – pop, dance, rock, rap, even country. They are just as likely to play Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars as they are to cover Lady Antebellum and Rage Against the Machine. – Frederick Magazine, Best of Frederick 2015 Winner, Best Band
JAY DAY AND THE DAY HOME TEAM OF REAL ESTATE TEAMS 2ND STREET STAGE PRESENTED BY 99.9 FREE COUNTRY WFRE Intersection of E. 2nd Street & Market Street
Chris Darlington, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Chris Darlington was born in Winchester, VA. He discovered a passion for music at a young age playing in a band with his father and brother. While playing with various bands, and in downtown Nashville, he knew he wanted to keep pursuing his passion for music. While juggling a career as a police officer, he has managed to write and record his first two singles in Nashville in 2020, and then recorded four more tracks in early 2021. His musical influences include Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Chris Stapleton and many more.
Michelle Hannan & One Blue Night, 1:30 – 2:30 PM Michelle Hannan & One Blue Night, a WAMMIE-nominated band based out of Frederick, MD, is one of Maryland's top up-and coming-independent country bands. Michelle's latest album, You Can Go Home: The Quarantine Sessions, recently reached number 1 on Airplay Direct's Country/Americana radio airplay chart. The band features the warm, soulful vocals and songwriting of Michelle Hannan, along with her husband; singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jason Hannan. They are supported by the dynamic instrumental work of talented musicians Howard Parker (pedal steel, resonator guitar) and Dan Macon (drums).
Southern Halo, 3:30 – 4:45 PM The Mississippi Delta is revered as the birthplace of the Blues and Rock & Roll. Soon, it will be recognized as the home of Southern Halo, a soulful sister trio. Growing up in an area rich in musical history inspired Natalia, Christina and Hannah Morris' love of music and community. Southern Halo has crafted a blend of "new" Country and Classic Country with a dash of Southern Rock to create CPR: Country/Pop/Rock. It's a youthful, signature sound made immediately recognizable by the sweet sibling harmonies that are fast-becoming their trademark.
Melissa Quinn Fox, 3:30 – 4:45 PM A singer/songwriter from Pittsburgh with deep roots in both Country and Americana music, Melissa is best known for her story-driven songs and powerful lyrics. Capturing the attention of her audience through charismatic live performances, Melissa continues to inspire listeners to find gratitude in every moment. She draws inspiration from the likes of Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan, Faith Hill and Natalie Merchant.
GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF MONOCACY VALLEY 3RD STREET STAGE Intersection of W. 3rd Street and Market Street
Mark Whiskey & The Sours, 11 AM – Noon Mark Whiskey & The Sours is a rockabilly band hailing from the Baltimore/DC area! The group has been bringing their own brand of country & rhythm and blues to the East Coast since 2006.
Priceless Advice, 12:30 – 1:30 PM Priceless Advice plays the best rock of the '90s, from Alice in Chains, Nirvana and Pearl Jam to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stone Temple Pilots, Weezer & more!
Midnite Run, 2 – 3:15 PM Midnite Run is a classic rock cover band playing hits from the '60s, '70s & '80s! The Maryland based band is comprised of top-notch musicians guaranteed to bring a good time!
The Dirty Middle, 3:45 – 5 PM The Dirty Middle is 'upbeat and straight up blues rock. Dirty and organic originals and covers. Flutters of early country and '50s/'60s rock and roll mixed with garage rock tendencies.' -What is Frederick blog
HEARTLAND HOME FOODS 7TH STREET STAGE PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH KEY 103 Intersection of W. 7th Street and Market Street
Market Street Big Band, 11 AM – Noon From its beginnings in 2012, Market Street Big Band has brought your favorite big band sounds of the twentieth century! Influenced by the timeless music of Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, and the Andrews Sisters, the Market Street Big Band will take you back to the bold music of simpler times.
Marsha & The Positrons, 12:30 – 1:30 PM Marsha & The Positrons are a DC-based kindie (kids + indie rock) band known for shows that are a ton of family-friendly fun! Both playful and educational, their original songs about science and how the world works are entertaining for adults as well as kids. Besides getting audiences to sing along and dance to songs that inspire curiosity about science, they play traditional favorites, kid-appropriate pop covers and parodies.
Rainbow Rock, 2 – 3:15 PM Winners of a Parents' Choice Fun Stuff award for their debut CD, "Meet the Rainbow," and a 2018 Family Choice Award for their new release "Total Eclipse of the Rainbow," Rainbow Rock provides an absolute mix of musical genres from folk, pop, rock and rockabilly, all while being educational and fun!
Mr. Jon & Friends, 3:45 to 5 PM Folk-rock married duo Jon & Carrie experienced a decade of playing shows and recording CDs. When Jon and Carrie became parents, they began writing songs for kids, performing at children's birthday parties, playing kids' festivals, and recording their 1st CD for kids called Mr. Jon & Friends. And now, Mr. Jon & Friends makes music for kids and their families with hopes to inspire fun, laughter, and dancing.
FOOD, 11 AM to 5 PM
The day's celebration would not be complete without the extensive offerings of Frederick's most prized restaurants and food vendors. The wide array of foods provided this year is sure to satisfy every craving. The hardest choice will be deciding what treats to try first. For a full listing of food vendors, visit CelebrateFrederick.com
HOMEGROWN FREDERICK CRAFT BEVERAGE EXPERIENCE PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH 106.9 THE EAGLE
Carroll Creek Linear Park, South Side, Noon – 5 pm
Entrance at S. Market Street
$10 Cover Charge for 21 & over
$2.50 Sampling Tickets | $5.00 Drink Tickets
Valid I.D. is required for all those 21 and older to enter & drink.
Under 21 admitted with parent or guardian.
Take a trip around the county without ever leaving Downtown Frederick during the Homegrown Frederick Craft Beverage Experience during In the Streets. Spend the day enjoying local selections from Frederick County breweries, distilleries and wineries alongside great music and food from Noon to 5 PM.
All ages are welcome in the Homegrown Frederick Craft Beverage Experience, but those under 21 admitted ONLY with parent or guardian.
Don't forget, your Homegrown Frederick Craft Beverage Experience Admission INCLUDES the one and only In the Streets after party – Flying Dog Brewery Up the Creek Party presented in partnership with Key 103. Enjoy the day and night along Carroll Creek Urban Park!
FLYING DOG BREWERY UP THE CREEK PARTY PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH KEY 103
Carroll Creek Amphitheatre, 5 – 9 PM
$5 Admission
Exclusively 21 years of age or older with valid I.D. to enter and drink
Can't get enough of In the Streets? Continue the festivities at the Flying Dog Brewery Up the Creek Party presented in partnership with Key 103. Everyone's favorite after-party will be held at the Carroll Creek Amphitheatre immediately after In the Streets from 5 – 9 PM.
Enjoy music from D-Bo and Vinyl Rhino along with adult beverages, including beer from Frederick's own Flying Dog Brewery. All garden guests must be 21 years of age or older with valid I.D. to enter.
IN THE STREETS FAQ
Alcohol
Alcohol is not permitted at In the Streets except when consumed in a pub or restaurant or in one of the following areas:
Homegrown Frederick Craft Beverage Experience, Carroll Creek Urban Park - $10 cover charge for 21 years of age or older with valid I.D., under 21 admitted free with parent or guardian
Flying Dog Brewery Up the Creek Party, Carroll Creek Amphitheatre - $5 cover charge for guests 21 & over, under 21 NOT admitted
Information Booths
Information booths can be found at the following locations along Market Street from 11:00 AM to 4:30 PM:
Art Block – Between Market and W. Church Street
Artisan Block – Between Market and E. 4th Street
Volunteers at these booths will have access to emergency personnel if needed.
Lost and Found
Event Information Booths serve as lost and found collection sites. Found items not claimed will be taken to The City of Frederick Office of Special Events, William Talley Recreation Center, 121 North Bentz St, 301-600-2844. All items will be kept for thirty days.
Lost Children
If your child is lost, please report immediately to one of the Event Information Booths. Committee members and volunteers will have access to emergency personnel throughout the event.
Littering
A city ordinance (Chapter 10, Article I, Section 10-2, Littering) finds the throwing of cigarette butts on the ground as a Municipal Infraction. Violators will face a fine of $50 and possibly be charged with the cost of clean-up.
Masks
While there is currently no outdoor mask mandate, Celebrate Frederick encourages all attendees to bring a mask to the event to be worn in crowded spaces. We also remind guests that businesses are free to set their own policies with regard to face coverings. Please be considerate of staff who may not yet be vaccinated and wear a mask if requested.
Participation
All participants must be approved by the In the Streets Committee and receive a license from The City of Frederick Office of Special Events. If you are interested in being involved, please call The City of Frederick Office of Special Events to be placed on the invitation list for 2022. Code Enforcement representatives will be on-site to verify that all participants display the licenses distributed by the Office of Special Events.
Parking Recommendations
The City of Frederick has five convenient parking decks located downtown. The Carroll Creek, Court Street, W. Patrick Street, E. All Saints Street and Church Street parking decks all offer parking in close proximity to the event. Cost is $6 to park all day on Saturdays. To access the Church Street parking deck, take East Street to East Second Street. There will be a sign for the entrance to the parking deck on the left hand side of the street. Patrick Street provides access to the Carroll Creek and W. Patrick Street parking decks. The Court Street parking deck can be accessed by taking Bentz Street to Church Street, and then turning right onto Court Street. The parking deck is located on the left hand side. Handicapped parking is available in all four parking decks.
Pets
A city ordinance (Chapter 3, Article II, Section 3-8, Special Events, a. Dogs prohibited) prohibits pets at In The Streets, which includes reptiles. Large crowds and loud noises are not healthy for pets, so please leave them at home.
Rain Policy
The activities and entertainment will stop during the storm, but are scheduled to resume once the storm passes. Please use common sense when seeking shelter from the storm: don't stand under trees.
Recycling
Recycling containers are available at the corners of each block and mid-block throughout the entire event. Help Celebrate Frederick reduce the amount of trash generated at In The Streets by recycling right and ONLY depositing plastic bottles, cans and glass in the blue recycling bins. All other trash can be placed in the green trash cans placed next to each recycling bin. For a detailed map of recycling bin locations visit https://www.celebratefrederick.com/events/in-the-street/eventmap/
Safety Concerns
Please report any suspicious or inappropriate activity to one of the information booths or any event day volunteer. All will have access to promptly contact law enforcement and emergency personnel throughout the park. If you experience a life-threatening emergency, please dial 911.
Street Closings
Most of the roads surrounding the event remain open. South Street on the south end and Seventh Street on the north end of town remain open. Patrick Street is also open throughout the day.
The following Sponsors make In The Streets possible with their generous contributions. Our 2021 sponsors are: The City of Frederick, T-Mobile, 106.9 The Eagle, Charles Schwab Independent Branch, Hagerstown, MD, Flying Dog Brewery, Homegrown Frederick, Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, Frederick Magazine, Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, Heartland Home Foods, Key 103, Pediatric Dental Center of Frederick, Pivot Physical Therapy, Rehab 2 Perform, SkyPoint Federal Credit Union, Smile Frederick Orthodontics, 930 WFMD Free Talk & 99.9 WFRE Free Country.
For more information, please contact Celebrate Frederick at 301-600-2841 or visit CelebrateFrederick.com.
