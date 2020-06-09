CHICAGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Q Digital announced today that CEO David Rodnitzky, who has helped lead businesses through 9/11 and the Great Recession, has launched a Fearless Marketing video series featuring interviews with top marketing executives. The series was originally created to help give marketers insights and confidence to meet the challenges and uncertainty of COVID-19 head-on and will provide evergreen insights to help marketers navigate times of cultural unrest and economic instability.
"We founded Fearless Marketing to help provide direction in a time without reference or context, and the current economic and cultural climate is nothing we've ever experienced," Rodnitzky said. "Many of the world's most successfully disruptive companies, including a lot of our clients, were founded in historically challenging conditions. We're hoping to give today's companies confidence in forging a way forward with compassion, solid data, and strategic testing."
Early episodes in the series feature interviews with Justin Hersh, CEO and founder of experiential marketing company Group Delphi; Amber Minson, formerly CMO of on-demand video crafting company Bluprint; and music/media mogul Bob Guccione Jr., who co-founded Spin in 1985 and recently re-joined the publication to usher in its revival.
Series topics include: leading with data and empathy, finding the new positives in a changing landscape; and realizing a company's market opportunity by bringing something singularly valuable to its audience.
"We have to have faith in ourselves as creators," Guccione Jr. said. "There are so many different ways of doing things, but fundamentally you have to believe in your idea and commit to building trust with your audience by providing something of value. It has to start with something genuine."
The Fearless Marketing series is part of 3Q's larger efforts to provide thought leadership, data, and insights to help guide companies grappling with rapidly shifting marketing landscapes. More information can be found here.
About 3Q Digital
3Q Digital is one of the world's largest independent digital growth agencies, with 8 offices and more than 350 employees. Founded in 2008 by David Rodnitzky, and verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it has grown an impressive portfolio of clients in a range of verticals through paid media, business strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO, and content. 3Q ranks #3 in Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2020 and on Inc.com's Best Places to Work list. For more information, please visit https://3qdigital.com/services/.