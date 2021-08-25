NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Engagement Academy of Sports x Entertainment has announced the finalists for the 3rd Hashtag Sports Awards presented by Budweiser.
Organizations earning the highest number of finalist nominations this year include WWE, ESPN, the United States Tennis Association (USTA), Bleacher Report, and the National Basketball Association (NBA). First-time finalists include BODYARMOR, ExxonMobil, Sport Buff, LA28, Buzzer, Michelob ULTRA, Just Women's Sports and Hulu among others.
The Awards honor excellence in fan and consumer engagement across sports and entertainment, and all finalists and winners are determined by the Engagement Academy—a prestigious, mission-driven body of 80+ CMOs, executives, creators, athletes, entertainers, and other experts responsible for setting the global benchmark for effective engagement and creating a more inclusive future for the industry.
Newly inducted members of the Engagement Academy include Ken Gibbs (Global Head of Social Media Marketing, Spotify), Stephanie Maes, (Director of Sports Partnerships, MGM Resorts International), Chad Easterling (Co-Founder, Obsidianworks), Allyson Doker (Head of Social Media, UBS Americas), Dan Box (VP Strategy, EA Sports), Dianna Kraus (Global Managing Director, Sports, FleishmanHillard), Sean Brown (Head of Sports, Clubhouse), Rachel Jacobson (President, Drone Racing League), Pat LaCroix (Global Marketing & Brand Partnerships, Bose), Michael Bucklin (VP Digital Content, FOX Sports), Devon Fox (Director of Digital Platform Innovation, PGA Tour), Matt Hillman (Founding Partner, Cut + Sew), Patrick Wixted (SVP, Ketchum), Marcus Minifee (VP Global Partner Marketing, NBA), Marissa Mast (VP Social Media & Brand Strategy, Arizona Coyotes), and Doug Bernstein (GM, House of Highlights).
"It is an honor to be a part of the Engagement Academy's efforts to help creative talent of all walks find their voices and drive innovation in the sports and entertainment industries," said Sean Brown, Head of Sports at Clubhouse. "The partnerships and content recognized this year will create a more inclusive and engaging future for sports."
Winners will be revealed this fall ahead of the inaugural Creators United Summit presented with Canva. Check out the full list of finalists here: shortlist.hashtagsports.com.
For more information on the Engagement Academy, visit http://www.engagement.academy.
Hashtag Sports® is the leading forum fueling the converging sports and entertainment ecosystem with unparalleled event experiences including the annual Hashtag Sports festival, purposeful recognition initiatives like Creators of Color and the Sports Entertainment Talent Pipeline, and industry-leading awards, judged by the Engagement Academy of Sports x Entertainment, honoring the most engaging content, athletes, and creators entertaining sports fans and audiences around the world. Visit hashtagsports.com for more information.
A mission-based membership, the Engagement Academy of Sports x Entertainment selects the Nominees and Winners for the Hashtag Sports Awards—the leading honors recognizing excellence in fan and consumer engagement for sports entertainment & experiences and individual achievement in content, creativity, and storytelling.
Through year-round online and offline events and content series, the Engagement Academy encourages people inside and outside the industry to share ideas and inspire others to challenge the status quo by building a more representative and inclusive industry.
