PERTH, Australia, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for their mission-critical reliability, interoperability and ease-of-use, the Western Australian radio dispatch manufacturer Omnitronics has made a reputation in the maritime space for offering the ability to customize functionalities to suit port requirements.
Groningen Seaports in the Netherlands became the latest port to install an Omnitronics Dispatch System, which follows the recent City Port of Antwerp installation, and the Belgian Port of Antwerp who have installed a second Omnitronics solution.
Whilst most radio dispatch systems in the maritime space provide standard marine radio functionality, customizations are desired more often than not.
"Our products are not set in stone. If a client needs a functionality, that's not available out of the box, we help them achieve their goals and customize the radio dispatch system to suit their particular processes and requirements," says R&D Manager Paul Whitfield.
A proportion of Omnitronics radio dispatch installations include some sort of customization - no matter if they are cloud, data center or site-based – a capability that sets Omnitronics apart from other brands offering two-way radio dispatch.
"RediTALK-Flex is an extremely flexible serverless system, the perfect solution for controlling and local recording of maritime channels," adds Marc Vermeulen Technical Support & Project Manager at Sonal NV, who installed the solutions in Antwerp and Groningen.
Media Contact
Tina Mucha, Omnitronics Inc., +61 423411466, t.mucha@omnitronicsworld.com
SOURCE Omnitronics Inc.