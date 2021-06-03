NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3x3, a data-driven shopper engagement partner for brands and retailers in the beer, wine and spirits industry, is pleased to announce the launch of a new retailer membership program aimed at liquor retailers. The membership will help retailers find new, digital ways to engage customers and sell more products.
As the beverage alcohol industry shifts towards more omnichannel sales strategies, there is a greater need for digital resources to help retailers, grocers, and brands navigate a COVID-impacted world. They need tools that can attract new customers, build loyalty, drive sales, and increase profits faster and more efficiently.
Bringing together the expertise of several alcohol and technology industry veterans, 3x3 blends marketing technology with expert insights to help partners connect with shoppers who will discover new products they love. 3x3 is proud to support the independent retail sector with a free membership program anchored by expert content and industry partnerships that will help businesses make validated and data-driven decisions to grow sales. The membership will provide retailers with marketing tips to attract and nurture shoppers, along with early access to new 3x3 loyalty tools that can engage shoppers in the digital space. As a whole, the membership enables retailers to build valuable relationships that expand business footprints with customers, old and new.
"As competition with e-commerce giants and box stores increases in the beverage alcohol sector, our goal is to help level the playing field by providing independent retailers with consumer data that can help drive new customers through the door as efficiently as possible," says 3x3 CEO Mike Provance, PhD. "The independent channel is our heart and soul. Our goal with this new 3x3 Retailer Membership Program is to provide digital engagement tools for the independent retail sector without barrier to entry. Through our partnerships with LiveRetail and Barcart, we can provide members with opportunities to reach new audiences and grow sales".
Benefits for those who take advantage of the 3x3 Retailer Membership Program will include:
- -Weekly action-filled articles exclusively for members
- -Monthly reports, localized to metro areas, on category trends and best-selling products
- -Monthly email newsletter with quick links to articles and localized trend reports
- -First access to new 3x3 engagement and loyalty features, like our Flavor Profile API and fully facilitated sweepstakes programs
- -Opportunities to participate in 3x3 brand partner marketing and innovation campaigns
- -Free Facebook postings through LiveRetail
- -Priority access to paid transactional campaigns, facilitated by LiveRetail through Facebook
- -Free fulfillment partnership with Barcart to increase orders for specific brand products
To sign up, beverage alcohol retailers should visit https://hubs.li/H0PxNW30 and share their name and email.
Leading beverage alcohol industry organizations and conferences such as the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and Bar Convent have recognized the importance of versatile digital solutions at the retailer and brand level, and have identified 3x3 as one of the leading marketing technology and data insights companies to help pave a path forward for their members.
This month, 3x3 CEO Mike Provance, PhD, will launch the 3x3 Retailer Membership program at the 2021 Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference in Austin, Texas. On June 8, Provance will be hosting a seminar that will discuss the changes in digital marketing technology that will affect the way beverage alcohol retailers run and own their marketing. With the retail sector investing heavily in digital, many small businesses may need to take a step back to set their path forward. The session will provide attendees with actionable tips and best practices for how to make proactive changes around more secure and effective marketing.
To learn more about 3x3 and the 3x3 Retailer Membership program, please visit 3x3.us. To hear more about the service capabilities 3x3 offers or to gain market insights, register to attend the 2021 Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference or sign up for the Retail Untapped newsletter, powered by 3x3.
For media inquiries, please contact Emily Rose (erose@colangelopr.com [erose@colangelopr.com __title__ erose@colangelopr.com]) or Paul Yanon (pyanon@colangelopr.com [pyanon@colangelopr.com __title__ pyanon@colangelopr.com]) of Colangelo & Partners.
About 3x3
3x3 helps liquor brands and independent retailers create better futures. 3x3 is a data-driven shopper engagement partner for brands and retailers in the beer, wine and spirits industry. We blend marketing technology with expert insight to help them connect with shoppers who will love their products. For additional information about 3x3, or to learn more about becoming a business partner, please visit http://www.3x3.us.
