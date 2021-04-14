ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Jay L. Cooper, Jess L. Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Paul D. Schindler were named to the 2021 edition of Billboard's Top Music Lawyers. Billboard notes that the attorneys included in the annual list are the best legal minds in the business who were tested in the past year by negotiations, new business models, and the ongoing need to advocate for their clients. Honorees were nominated by their firms and peers and chosen by Billboard's editors.
Cooper is the founder of the Los Angeles Entertainment & Media Practice and focuses his practice on the music industry, motion picture, television, internet, multimedia, and intellectual property issues. He represents individuals and companies in intellectual property matters and contract negotiations, including recording and publishing agreements for individual artists and composers; actor, director, producer, and writer agreements in film and television; executive employment agreements; complex acquisitions and sales of entertainment catalogs; production agreements on behalf of music, television, and motion picture companies; and all entertainment issues relative to the internet and digital services.
Rosen is co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice and is one of the country's top ranking entertainment attorneys. He focuses his practice on talent representation, including all facets of transactional entertainment matters in the music, film, television, and new media industries. Rosen represents, advises, and counsels numerous songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in all aspects of their entertainment careers. As a professional jazz guitarist, he has a unique perspective and understanding of both the creative and business issues faced by talent today.
Rosenbloum, chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice, is one of the leading attorneys globally in the field of digital media, entertainment, and technology. He represents dozens of leading technology companies and digital service providers that negotiate licensing deals with entertainment content owners. Rosenbloum has developed a wide-ranging legal practice, counseling more than 200 businesses, including Fortune 500 companies and prominent startups on their global digital media strategies. He is widely considered one of the primary architects of the modern digital music business.
Schindler is the senior chairman of the New York Entertainment & Media Practice. He has served as counsel to numerous award-winning, multi-platinum musical artists, producers, record labels, and various types of entertainment companies. Schindler brings together a wide range of music and entertainment interests to complete prestigious endorsement deals, merchandising deals, record deals, distribution deals, joint venture agreements, touring agreements, and brand deals.
About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide, and Super Lawyers.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
