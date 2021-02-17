GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isagenix International, a global wellbeing company providing effective products and a supportive community, has announced the third and final round of Canada finalists in its annual total-body transformation program, the IsaBody Challenge®. The four finalists are Jon Sipko of Markham, Ontario; Rhia Beland of Nanaimo, British Columbia; Sarah Doyle of Musquash, New Brunswick; and Tina Gach of Nampa, Alberta.
Each finalist will receive CA$3,000, and the IsaBody® Grand Prize Winner will be announced at the Canada Celebration 2021 event in April. The IsaBody Challenge and Canada Celebration are hosted by Isagenix.
The third round of finalists was selected out of thousands of participants across Canada who completed the IsaBody Challenge during this final Judging Period. A total of 12 finalists are competing for the grand prize of CA$10,000.
"Every IsaBody Challenge Finalist is a shining example of how a wellbeing transformation can help both the body and the mind," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Sharron Walsh. "We're honored that the IsaBody community and our company's terrific products have played a role in these finalists' success, and we look forward to continuing to follow their journeys."
Meet the Finalists
Jon Sipko, Ontario
Age: 49
Total Challenges completed: 9
Total weight loss over completed Challenges: 19 pounds*
Jon found out in February 2020 that he was going to be a father — something he had given up on. It changed everything for him, giving him something even more important to work toward. But shortly after, a miscarriage sent Jon into a downward spiral that included eating habits that caused him to gain weight, coupled with a lack of motivation. In a later moment of reflection, he remembered the success he'd previously had with his wellbeing journey and refocused on his goals.
"I want to be the best role model I can for the people who are important to me," Jon said. "I want to share my passion for health and wellness with everyone who will listen and even those who aren't ready to hear it so that one day when they are, they will know that there is no obstacle too big to overcome!"
Rhia Beland, British Columbia
Age: 30
Total Challenges completed: 2
Total weight loss over completed Challenges: 10 pounds*
Rhia has always been petite, never overweight, so she felt comfortable telling herself she was healthy even though she didn't prioritize her health. But at the end of 2019, she began to realize she didn't feel like herself and her health was not where she wanted it to be. She had recently been diagnosed with adult-onset asthma and had chronic digestive issues.
In January 2020, Rhia signed up for her first IsaBody Challenge, and that was when everything began to change. The transformation she felt during those first 16 weeks helped her realize her tremendous potential as she began to focus on her overall wellbeing. Today, health and fitness are at the center of her lifestyle, and she can't imagine it any other way.
"I wake up each morning grateful for my health, start my days off with a workout and amazing nutritional products, and go about my day feeling my absolute best," Rhia said.
Sarah Doyle, New Brunswick
Age: 29
Total Challenges completed: 3
Total weight loss over completed Challenges: 127 pounds*
Thanks to the IsaBody Challenge, Sarah has completely changed her life. She says that some days, it doesn't even feel real. She is mentally and physically the strongest she has ever been.
"I have completely gained my life back," she said. "I'm realizing sometimes we just forget who we are, and we live our lives constantly trying to make others happy. But the biggest tip to happiness is that once you are happy with yourself, everything else will fall into place. But you need to love yourself first."
Sarah is also glad she's able to show her kids what it's like to live a healthy, balanced lifestyle where workouts are fun and not a punishment. Being present for them is everything she could have asked for, and she's excited to see what the future holds for her health journey.
Tina Gach, Alberta
Age: 35
Total Challenges completed: 5
Total weight loss over completed Challenges: 35 pounds*
After five IsaBody Challenges, life keeps getting better for Tina. One of her recent highlights is being named a Canada IsaBody Finalist.
"I just knew that one day I would be up there to share my story with the world and represent all of the regular moms and small-town girls, showing them what is possible," she said.
A mom of three young kids and a farmer's wife who works at a restaurant, Tina has found ways to prioritize her health amid her many responsibilities. Additionally, she's helped her 70-year-old father transform his health. He went from being obese, struggling to get up off the couch, and having severe hip and joint pain to losing 40 pounds* and feeling decades younger.
"It's almost indescribable the ways my life and the lives of those around me have changed," Tina said.
To read more about the finalists and see their before and progress photos, visit the Isagenix Newsroom. To learn more about Isagenix, visit the Newsroom, like the company on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram.
*Weight loss, muscle gain, lifestyle, and other results depicted here reflect exceptional individual experiences of Isagenix customers and should not be construed as typical or average. Results vary with individual effort, body composition, eating patterns, time, exercise, and other factors, such as genetic and physiological makeup. A two-phase 2016 study published by researchers at Skidmore College showed an average weight loss of 24 pounds after 12 weeks. The study evaluated the use of Isagenix products in men and women for weight loss followed by weight maintenance. During the weight maintenance phase, the subjects who continued the calorie-controlled program using Isagenix products better maintained their weight loss in comparison to those who transitioned to a traditional diet after 52 weeks.
About the IsaBody Challenge
The IsaBody Challenge is a 16-week contest that rewards participants for their total-body and life transformations. Participants are judged on their before and progress photos as well as their personal essays describing their journeys. The contest looks for the most inspirational and motivational stories about how participants have made healthy body and life transformations. The IsaBody Challenge is open to all Isagenix customers and members over the age of 18 in markets where the company operates. For more information, visit the IsaBody Challenge.
About Isagenix International
Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 550,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 26 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.
