NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the winners of the 45th annual Gracie Awards. The list of honorees includes such esteemed honorees as Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne, Tamron Hall, Naomi Watts, Angela Yee, Norah O'Donnell, Niecy Nash, Stephanie Beatriz, and Soledad O'Brien, along with more than 100 of the most talented women in television, radio and digital media.
The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets. This year's honorees represent the substance and ethos of women's storytelling and journalism at its best. Their work during this global state of affairs – full of innovation, courage and endurance – serves as inspiration today for the journalists of tomorrow.
Some of the honorees have recorded special messages of thanks and appreciation here.
Becky Brooks, Executive Director, The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation stated, "Our leadership is proud to honor the best of the best who embody the spirit and intention of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's Gracie Awards. We want to thank those on the front lines telling the important stories still impacting our world. It is our distinguished honor to recognize the reporters, hosts, producers and media executives who are working to ensure the public is informed. We know everyone in media has been impacted in some way, and we continue to salute this outstanding list of honorees for their award-winning passion, energy and perseverance."
AWMF extends a tremendous thank you to sponsors of the Gracies, who are committed to supporting the future of women in media. Along with Ziploc® Brand, the Diamond Sponsor of the 2020 Gracies Gala, this year's sponsors include Crown Media, CBS, CNN, Katz Media Group, NCTA – The Internet and Television Association, Beasley Media Group and Cox Media Group.
TV NATIONAL HONOREES
60 Minutes: The Chibok Girls (60 Minutes)
CBS News
News Magazine
Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)
SHOWTIME
Actress in a Breakthrough Role
Alex Duda (The Kelly Clarkson Show)
NBCUniversal
Showrunner – Talk Show
Am I Next? Trans and Targeted
ABC NEWS Nightline
Hard News Feature
Angela Kang (The Walking Dead)
AMC
Showrunner- Scripted
Better Things
FX Networks
Comedy
BookTube
YouTube Originals
Non-Fiction Entertainment
Caroline Waterlow (Qualified)
ESPN Films
Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction
Catherine Reitman (Workin' Moms)
Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment (CBC/Netflix)
Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical
Catherine Reitman (Workin' Moms)
Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment (CBC/Netflix)
Director - Comedy
Clarissa Ward (CNN International)
CNN International
Reporter/Correspondent
Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead)
AMC
Actress in a Leading Role - Drama
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
BBC AMERICA
Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama
Francesca Gregorini (Killing Eve)
BBC AMERICA
Director - Scripted
Gender Discrimination in the FBI
NBC News Investigative Unit
Interview Feature
Grey's Anatomy
ABC Studios
Drama- Grand Award
Izzie Pick Ibarra (THE MASKED SINGER)
FOX Broadcasting Company
Showrunner - Unscripted
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
FX Networks
Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
Mission Unstoppable
Produced by Litton Entertainment
Family Series
MSNBC 2019 Democratic Debate (Atlanta)
MSNBC
Special or Variety - Breakthrough
Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice)
SHOWTIME
Actress in a Supporting Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler (Russian Doll)
Universal Television
Producer- Entertainment
Nawal al-Maghafi (BBC Arabic)
BBC News
Investigative Feature
Niecy Nash (2019 BLACK GIRLS ROCK!)
BET Networks
On-Air Talent - Entertainment
Nightline
ABC NEWS
News Program
Pati Jinich (Pati's Mexican Table)
Mexican Table LLC
On-Air Talent - Lifestyle
Patsy & Loretta
Lifetime
Made for Television Movie
Rising Stars: The Story of Muslim Girls Basketball
CBS Sports Network
Sports Feature
Sarah Fitzpatrick
NBC News Investigative Unit
Producer- News
Sedika Mojadidi (Doc World: Facing the Dragon)
WORLD Channel
Director - Unscripted
Sharyn Alfonsi (60 Minutes)
CBS News
On-Air Talent - News or News Magazine
Soledad O'Brien (American Injustice: A BET TOWN HALL)
BET Networks
On-Air Talent - News Special
Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Universal Television
Actress in a Supporting Role - Comedy or Musical
Superstore
Universal Television
Ensemble Cast
Surviving R. Kelly Producing Team (Surviving R. Kelly)
Lifetime
Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction – Grand Award
Tamron Hall (TAMRON HALL)
Walt Disney Television
Talk Show – Entertainment
Teacher Surprise (TODAY)
TODAY/NBC News
Soft News Feature
The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly (CBS News)
CBS News
Special or Variety
The Loudest Voice
SHOWTIME
Limited Series
This Changes Everything
STARZ
Documentary
Tracy Oliver (First Wives Club)
BET Networks
Writer
Women's Wellness Disrupt-HERS with Maria Shriver (The 3rd Hour of TODAY)
NBC News
News Feature Series
RADIO NATIONAL HONOREES
Breaking the taboo around pelvic floor health (White Coat, Black Art)
CBC Radio
Public Affairs [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
CBC News: The World at Six - Kurd Crisis Inside Syria
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Emily Hanford (At a Loss for Words)
American Public Media
Reporter / Correspondent / Host [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Into the Thaw (The World)
PRX
Series [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Latino USA (A Child Lost in Translation)
Futuro Media Group
Documentary [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Periods! Why These 8th-Graders Aren't Afraid To Talk About Them (Morning Edition)
NPR
Interview Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Sarah McCammon ("With Abortion Restrictions On The Rise, Some Women Induce Their Own.")
NPR (National Public Radio)
News Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
The Unpaid Cost of Elder Care
Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX
Investigative Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]
Bevelations
SiriusXM
Talk Show [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Carla Ferrell (The Steve Harvey Morning Show)
Premiere Networks
Co-host [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Elaina Smith (Nights with Elaina (formerly NASH Nights Live))
Westwood One
Host/Personality [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Jayde Donovan (The Jayde Donovan Show)
Westwood One
Weekend Host / Personality [ Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]
Liana Huth (I'm Listening)
Entercom Communications Corp
Producer – Entertainment - Special [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Michelle Collins (The Michelle Collins Show)
SiriusXM
Interview Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Michelle Franzen (The NICU Cuddler)
ABC NEWS
News Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Michelle Parisi (The Weekend Top 30 & Remix Top 30)
Premiere Networks
Producer - Entertainment Music [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
Norah O'Donnell (CBS News on the Hour with Norah O'Donnell)
CBS News Radio
Outstanding News anchor [ Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]
Sophie Kamaruddin (Bloomberg Radio)
Bloomberg LP
Crisis Coverage [Radio - National Syndicated Commercial]
Trisha Yearwood: Every Girl at Christmas
ABC NEWS
Special [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]
INTERACTIVE MEDIA NATIONAL HONOREES
Angela Yee (Angela Yee's Lip Service)
Angela Yee Inc.
Podcast - Entertainment
Bad Batch
Wondery
Podcast – Investigative News
Becky Quick (Squawk Pod)
CNBC Business News
Podcast Host - News
Children as passports, the phenomenon behind the humanitarian crisis on the border
Univision Noticias Digital
Website - News
Evil Eye
Audible, Inc.
Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio - Drama
Extreme violence is driving Salvadoran girls to kill themselves
Univision News Digital & TIME
Original Online Programming – Standalone Video Hard News
Ginger Zee, Inside Frozen ll
ABC NEWS
Podcast Host - Entertainment
Hanna Rosin (NPR's Invisibilia®)
National Public Radio
Podcast Co-host/Ensemble
How to Sell Drugs (Legally)
Quartz
Original Online Programming – News
Kaila Strickland (The Comfy Closet)
The Comfy Closet
Blog
Kristyn Martin (Through Her Eyes & Baby Brain)
Yahoo News/Verizon Media Group
Online Producer
Kung Fu Nuns (Great Big Story)
Great Big Story
Original Online Programming – Standalone Video Lifestyle
Lucy Biggers (One Small Step)
NowThis
Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress
Out Of The Woods
ESPN 30 for 30 Podcasts
Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio Sports
Paralyzed Marathon (Great Big Story)
Great Big Story
Original Online Programming –Documentary
Save Our Moms
MTV
Website - Information/Entertainment
Shine (Great Big Story)
Great Big Story
Original Online Programming – Video Series
The Cut On Tuesdays
Gimlet/Spotify/The Cut
Podcast - Lifestyle
The Pay Check
Bloomberg
Podcast - Educational Business
The Sterling Affairs
ESPN Films
Podcast - Investigative
TELEVISION LOCAL HONOREES
Ali Meyer (Baseline Breast Cancer)
KFOR-TV
Soft News Feature- Grand Award
Capital Gazette Survivors
WUSA9
Documentary
Colleen Marshall (NBC4 Columbus)
NBC4, WCMH-TV
Hard News Feature
Erin Fehlau (New Hampshire Chronicle - "Earning Their Wings: NH's Women Aviators")
WMUR-TV
News Magazine
Heather Fay Dawson (Women's Work)
Connecticut Public
Director
Lesli Foster
WUSA9
On-Air Talent
Marcie Golgoski (Mothers Milk Bank of Florida)
WESH TV
Soft News Feature
Military Housing
WUSA9
Investigative Feature
Sarah Gahagan Lydick
WUSA9
Producer - Scripted / Edited / Live
Stephanie Jarvis, Mary Fecteau (IDEAS)
ideastream
Sports Feature
WUSA9 News at 11
WUSA9
News Program
TELEVISION STUDENT HONOREES
Alicia Cherem and Heather Kim (ViewFinder: Daily Crisis Farm)
University of Maryland, College Park
Documentary
Bryanna Crouch (KUJH News)
University of Kansas
Producer
Cameron Doney (CNS-TV (Capital News Service))
University of Maryland, College Park
Soft News Feature
Cierra Ysasaga (Newsline)
Brigham Young University
Director
Danielle Hallows (Newsline)
Brigham Young University
On-Air Talent
Isabela Erekson (Newsline)
Brigham Young University
Hard News Feature
RADIO LOCAL HONOREES
Amy Eddings (Morning Edition)
ideastream
Host/Anchor [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Beautiful Mess (CBC Radio Saskatchewan)
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Documentary [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
El Paso Coverage
The Texas Newsroom
Crisis Coverage [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
In Memoir, Mother And Trans Son 'Pick Up The Pieces' Of Relationship (Where We Live)
Connecticut Public Radio
Talk Show [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Inflection Point with Lauren Schiller
KALW 91.7FM, San Francisco and PRX
Interview Feature [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Jenny Brundin (Teens Under Stress)
Colorado Public Radio
News Feature [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Lauren Terrazas ('Miss Emma' Saved Her Brewery And Left A Legacy For All Of San Antonio)
Texas Public Radio
Portrait/Biography [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Linda Paul (Want To Combat Climate Change? Get Out and Plant A Tree)
WBEZ/ Chicago Public Media
Producer [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Parenting Mental Health
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Reporter/Correspondent [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]
Yasmeen Khan (WNYC News)
New York Public Radio
Series [Radio Non - Commercial Local]
"I'm Listening": Erasing the Shame and Blame Over Mental Health In Depth
KCBS Radio (Entercom)
Public Affairs [Radio - Local]
A Healing Delivery (Daily News)
KCBS Radio (Entercom)
Soft News Feature [Radio - Local]
Angela Martinez (The Angie Martinez Show)
iheartmedia (WWPR)
Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio - Local]
Brigitte Quinn (Morning Drive Anchor)
Entercom Radio - 1010 WINS
Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio - Local]
Carla Rea (The Mike and Carla Morning Show)
Beasley Media Group
Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Small/Medium [Radio - Local]
Chris Rollins (Chris Rollins)
Townsquare Media/94.5 PST
Host - Morning Drive - Medium Market [Radio - Local]
Cooper Lawrence (WOR Tonight)
iHeartMedia (WOR NY)
Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Nonmorning [Radio - Local]
Deborah Honeycutt (Jim, Deb & Kevin)
CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING
Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major [Radio - Local]
Exceptional Women: "Rise Up"
Entercom Boston
Interview Feature [Radio - Local]
Garcia - Torres Fundraiser
KTMY-FM (United States of America)
Public Service Announcement [Radio - Local]
Heather Hunter (Mornings on the Mall)
CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING
Producer - News Talk [Radio - Local]
Jenn Hobby (Jenn & Friends Star 94.1 Atlanta)
Entercom Atlanta
Host Morning Drive- Large/Major Market [Radio - Local]
Julie Rose (Top of Mind w/ Julie Rose)
BYU Radio
Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio - Local]
Kathryn Barnes (Santa Barbara Morning Edition/All Things Considered)
KCRW
Producer - Noncommercial [Radio - Local]
Katie Neal (Middays on New York's Country 94.7)
Entercom New York
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio - Local]
Mary Walter (Mary Walter WMAL)
WMAL
Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major - Morning [Radio - Local]
Meghan Lane (95.1 WAPE's The Big Ape Morning Mess)
Cox Media Group
Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market [Radio - Local]
Nancy Wilson (WHKO FM)
Cox Media Group
Host - Morning Drive – Small Market [Radio - Local]
Rebekah Maroun (Bex) (Matty In The Morning)
iheartmedia
Producer - Commercial [Radio - Local]
Shannon Farren (Gary and Shannon Show)
iHeartMedia
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio - Local]
Shannon Farren (Gary and Shannon Show)
iHeartMedia
Talk Show [Radio - Local]
Starving for Perfection
WTOP-FM
Hard News Feature [Radio - Local]
RADIO LOCAL STUDENT HONOREES
Brittany McGowan (Women Surfers Fundraise In Honor Of Feamle Surfing Icon)
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org
Host/Personality
Eli Finkelson (A League of Our Own - Single Moms Share & Inspire)
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org
Talk Show
Julia Presti (A League of Our Own - Fearless Female Firefighters)
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org
Public Affairs
Karina Gonzalez (KUNR Public Radio & Noticiero Móvil)
University of Nevada, Reno
Interview Feature
Madison Bristowe (Cityscape:Back to the Garden, Remembering Woodstock)
WFUV / Fordham University
Producer
Marian Mohamed (The barrier between us is breaking: How politics brought my mom and me closer)
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
News Feature
INTERACTIVE MEDIA STUDENT HONOREES
Eliot Schiaparelli (Around My Block)
WFUV / Fordham University
Original Online Programming
Kacie Candela (Prickly Politics: Women in the Room)
WFUV / Fordham University
Podcast
To view complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions, visit allwomeninmedia.org.
About The Gracie Awards
The Gracies Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) which supports and promotes educational programs, and scholarships to benefit the media, the public and allied fields. In addition to giving $20,000 a year away in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces the nationally acclaimed recognition program - the Gracie Awards which honors exemplary programming created by, for and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA - The Cable and Telecommunications Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia) and Facebook.