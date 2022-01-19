NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The live streaming market size is set to grow by USD 25.19 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 12.87%.
The report also covers the following areas:
Live Streaming Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Platform
- Services
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Regional Market Analysis
APAC will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the live streaming market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and Europe.
The high-speed data and increase in the use of smartphones will drive the live streaming market growth in APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the popularity of online digital providers, including Netflix, Amazon, and Disney, will increase owing to awareness campaigns on social media platforms.
Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Empire Video Productions LLC, Facebook Inc., Flux Broadcast, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Super Digital d.o.o., Vimeo.com Inc., and WaveFX Ltd. are few of the key vendors in the live streaming market. Vendors are using organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key news of some of these vendors is mentioned below:
- In June 2021, Amazon.com Inc and Salesforce announced an expanded partnership to unify developer experiences and launch new intelligent applications.
- In November 2021, International Business Machines Corp. and Infosys Finacle partnered to help banks accelerate Cloud transformation journeys.
- In December 2021, Microsoft Corp. and CVS Health announced a partnership to reimagine personalized care and accelerate digital transformation.
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the live streaming market.
- Increase in penetration of 4G and 5G technologies:
- The increase in penetration of 4G and 5G technologies will encourage users to opt for online live-streaming services. The number of users of high-end smartphones is expected to rise during the forecast period, with the introduction of low-budget smartphones that have large screens and high display resolutions. This will significantly drive the demand for and the consumption of live-streaming audio and video content. Moreover, low-cost mobile Internet subscriptions will encourage online streaming service providers to explore mobile platforms and launch online streaming services.
Live Streaming Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist live streaming market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the live streaming market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the live streaming market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of live streaming market vendors
Live Streaming Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 25.19 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.87
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Empire Video Productions LLC, Facebook Inc., Flux Broadcast, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Super Digital d.o.o., Vimeo.com Inc., and WaveFX Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
