CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chicago-based 4Alts Platform, an emerging manager alternative asset platform focused on providing fund solutions to both investors and managers, announced today that it has over $120M in AUM and over eight different investment strategies launched on a new platform.
With the upcoming release of a new website which will soon offer a new look and feel to the organization's financial products and services, the company has grown exponentially since its relaunch in July 2020. Founded on a turnkey digital platform of emerging alternative funds, it has economized structuring and managing a fund for small and early-stage alternative asset managers and investors.
In July 2020, Chicago-based ARB Trading Group partnered with the existing 4Alts team, building on the model of helping up-and-coming managers with structuring and marketing efforts while aiding investors in deploying capital. With this additional support and expertise, new fund vehicles were formed and quickly launched. The current 8 funds include a systematic global diversified futures strategy and a systematic artificial intelligence long-short equity strategy. Four other offerings are in the works including two focused on cryptocurrency strategies. The collaboration places ARB Trading Group in the ranks of other proprietary trading firms that have expanded to manage outside capital, including First New York Securities, Walleye Trading, Wolverine Trading and Schonfeld Group.
Comments Paul Sylvia, Principal, "We believe smaller or emerging managers are the best source of "alpha" for investors. Unfortunately, the substantial upfront costs, the administrative burden and high operational fees, made it impossible for many new managers to establish a fund vehicle. In addition, it was challenging to operate a fund vehicle at lower asset levels, as administrative and other fees placed too high a drag on performance. Our approach allows managers to establish and operate an institutional quality fund quickly, efficiently and cost effectively. In addition, we shoulder all the administrative, operational, and regulatory aspects to allow managers to concentrate on what they do best – trade. We enable new funds to start economically for smaller seed capital - amounts as low as $5m, opening the door for up-and coming managers. We made it economically possible to get them started in the market."
"ARB Trading Group has been instrumental in backing us and provided the much-needed institutional credibility for the business, acting as a new source for strategies and new emerging managers," Sylvia added.
