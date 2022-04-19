“Who hasn’t experienced some form of hardship in their lifetime, especially after living through 2020? Join Laura and Todd as they explore the impacts of trauma with experts, celebrities and influential people, to discover what we can do as individuals and as a society to heal and overcome. We believe no matter how rich, famous or successful someone may seem, no one is impervious to trauma. No topic is too big or too small for Laura & Todd, who will approach each episode with hope and optimism."