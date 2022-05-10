Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Daniel H. Black, Jay L. Cooper, Jess L. Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Mathew S. Rosengart are recognized in Variety's 2022 "Legal Impact Report." Additionally, Rosengart is named the 2022 Power of Law Honoree.
LOS ANGELES , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Daniel H. Black, Jay L. Cooper, Jess L. Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Mathew S. Rosengart are recognized in Variety's 2022 "Legal Impact Report." Additionally, Rosengart is named the 2022 Power of Law Honoree. The annual report spotlights the world's leading attorneys in the entertainment industry.
The lawyers recognized in the 2022 report "win for their clients in court and guide them through industry disruptions," according to Variety. This is the ninth time Black and Rosengart have been featured in Variety's "Legal Impact Report," the seventh time for Rosenbloum, and the first time for Cooper and Rosen.
Black, vice chair of the firm's Global Entertainment & Media Practice and chair of the West Coast Entertainment & Media Practice, has wide-ranging experience in the television, motion picture, and digital media arenas, having practiced law both in the major studio and law firm settings. He is widely recognized for his ability to easily navigate on the cutting edge of media and the traditional entertainment business. Black has served as lead counsel on transactions with the major motion picture studios, television networks, and streamers, in addition to major Internet content producing, licensing, and advertising entities. He represents C-Suite and other high-level entertainment and media executives in the negotiation of their employment agreements. In addition, his clients include production and distribution, Internet, video game, and augmented reality companies as well as advertising agencies, showrunners, and producers, along with on-air television and sports personalities. Black also has deep experience representing clients based outside of Los Angeles in their entertainment industry-related matters.
Cooper is the founder of the Los Angeles Entertainment Practice and focuses his practice on music industry, motion picture, television, Internet, multimedia, and intellectual property issues. He represents companies and individuals, many of which are GRAMMY, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy Award recipients, on intellectual property matters and contract negotiations, including recording and publishing agreements for individual artists and composers; actor, director, producer, and writer agreements in film and television; executive employment agreements; complex acquisitions and sales of entertainment catalogs; production agreements on behalf of music, television, and motion picture companies, and all entertainment issues relative to the Internet and digital services.
Rosen is co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice and focuses his practice on talent representation, including all facets of transactional entertainment matters in the music, film, television, and new media industries. He represents, advises, and counsels numerous songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in all aspects of their entertainment careers. As a professional musician, Rosen has a unique perspective and understanding of both the creative and business issues faced by talent today.
Rosenbloum, chairman of the firm's Global Entertainment & Media Practice, is one of the leading attorneys worldwide in the field of digital media, entertainment, and technology. He has developed a wide-ranging legal practice, counseling more than 200 businesses, including Fortune 500 companies and prominent startups on their global digital media strategies and overseeing their negotiations with entertainment content owners. Rosenbloum is widely considered one of the primary architects of the modern digital music business, representing many of the preeminent music streaming services, social media platforms, digital fitness companies, gaming providers, and other businesses in connection with all of their music licensing activities for nearly three decades. He has recently begun representing many of the leading companies in the non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse spaces, assisting with their comprehensive entertainment industry strategies and music licensing initiatives.
Rosengart, a former U.S. Department of Justice trial attorney, led last year's historic fight to free music icon Britney Spears from a 13-year conservatorship after initially obtaining the suspension of her father as conservator. He has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including being named Litigator of the Week by The American Lawyer; Lawyer of the Year by Above the Law; one of the Top 100 lawyers in the State by the Daily Journal; and Leader of Influence and Top Litigator by the Los Angeles Business Journal, which recognized him as "one of the nation's preeminent litigators" who is a "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America." He has also perennially been recognized by both The Hollywood Lawyer and Variety as one of the nation's leading media and entertainment litigators.
About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
