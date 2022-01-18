RESTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the 2020–21 school year, talented music students across the United States and overseas in military base schools practiced diligently to gain a chair or part in their local, district, and state music honor ensembles. And of those high school musicians who were accepted to their district or All-State music ensembles, 533 of them—the "best of the best"—were selected for the National Association for Music Education's (NAfME) 2021 All-National Honor Ensembles.
These "best of the best" high school music students will take part in the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) 2021 All-National Honor Ensembles (ANHE) Virtual Event, January 22–24, 2022. This second All-National Honor Ensembles virtual event will include several rehearsals with the 2021 ANHE Conductors and workshops with renowned clinicians. Each ensemble will create a final, recorded performance that will be premiered online during the 37th NAfME Music In Our Schools Month® in March 2022.
Ensembles include the Symphony Orchestra, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Mixed Choir, Guitar Ensemble, and Modern Band. All are welcome to tune in to these incredible performances.
The ANHE performers represent collaboration and creativity in its highest musical form. The ensembles consist of a jazz ensemble, mixed choir, guitar ensemble (in its fourth year), modern band (in its third year), symphony orchestra, and concert band. Students were chosen through an audition process. The jazz ensemble will have 20 instrumentalists, the mixed choir 240 vocalists, the guitar ensemble 21 guitarists, the symphony orchestra 122 instrumentalists, the concert band 121 instrumentalists, and the modern band will have 9 musicians. Many ANHE members are also Tri-M® Music Honor Society members. Eligible students have qualified for their state-level honor ensemble program (not applicable to guitar or modern band students) and competed against top students for a spot in these national honor ensembles.
Selected students will be rehearsing a challenging repertoire in preparation for performing under the direction of six of the most prominent conductors in the United States: Geoffrey Paul Boers (Mixed Choir); LaSaundra Booth (Symphony Orchestra); Travis J. Cross (Concert Band); Todd Stoll with Cécile McLorin Salvant (Jazz Ensemble); Olga Amelkina-Vera (Guitar Ensemble); and Spencer Hale (Modern Band). All conductors have received top honors in their field and will spend several days rehearsing with students before the concert.
Names, schools and states, as well as music directors, of the 533 2021 All-National Honor Ensemble students are available on the ANHE website: nafme.org/ANHE. Learn about past ensembles.
