Earlier this year the participation of more than 2,300 wines in 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, resulted in the selection of 960 of the best wines. Final preparations of 5StarWines – the Book 2023 are now underway, while the wines that obtained a score of 90 and above are already enjoying exposure to a global audience through a series of important marketing innovations.
VERONA, Italy, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The sixth edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls took place from April 1st to 3rd, in the days preceding Vinitaly 2022, the prominent wine trade fair in Verona, Italy. The wine selection event consists of three days of blind tasting, where an international jury of wine experts evaluates the participating wines, assigning a score to each wine, using a 100-point scale.
The wines that obtain a score of 90 or higher are published every year in the official guide 5StarWines - the Book. The guidebook is an important marketing tool that can be consulted online in digital format and is distributed in paper format at the main industry trade fairs, B2B meetings, tastings and masterclasses. The goal of 5StarWines is to provide constant promotional opportunities to the selected wineries, projecting them on the international wine stage. The Digital Catalog provides an opportunity to be introduced to 10,000+ top buyers of the Vinitaly Community, 200+ selected journalists, 290 Wine Ambassadors of the Vinitaly International Academy, 100+ international judges, and wine experts, as well as key influencers from all over the world.
The guidebook aims to put the selected companies directly in contact with professionals across the wine industry, an important opportunity for smaller wineries that struggle to approach international markets. A paperback copy of the guidebook is sent to all the selected producers, along with a set of stickers displaying their official score and a personalized diploma, providing producers with all the resources they need to self-promote at the main trade events.
The 2023 edition of 5StarWines – the Book is currently being finalised and will be published shortly. In the meantime, the list of selected wines is available on the event's official website (https://www.5starwines.it/?lang=en). The list is divided into two sections, 5StarWines and Wine Without Walls (dedicated to certified organic, biodynamic wine or produced by companies adhering to sustainability protocols/certifications).
This year more than 2,300 wines took part in the selection, of which 960 will be published in the book (651 for the 5StarWines category and 309 for Wine Without Walls). As Bernard Burtschy (one of the six General Chairs) explained: "By the number of wines presented and their variety, the 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls selection is a first-class observatory of mostly Italian wines providing an in-depth check-up on the Italian wine industry. There are very few places to indulge in a real psychoanalysis of Italian wine as intensive as 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls".
The inclusion of wines in the book is only one of several promotional activities reserved for the selected wineries and their products. In fact, while awaiting official publication, the wines are promoted on various social media channels (@5StarWines is present on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn). Two social media posts are dedicated to every single wine selected. In the first, the photo of the bottle is presented with additional information about the producer (including region of production, email or social media address and score obtained). In the second post, the tasting note composed by the international jury is shown. These posts are designed to be easily shared, not least on the company's own channels.
The selection also includes the awarding of special Trophies to wines and companies that achieved a particularly distinguished score in their category. 5StarWines – the Book, in collaboration with the Italian Wine Podcast, has carried out interviews dedicated to the Trophy winners. During the interviews, producers have a further opportunity to talk about their products and current and future projects. The Italian Wine Podcast, launched in 2017 and is now rapidly approaching 3 million listens, and is a well-known resource among wine professionals and wine lovers all over the world.
A series of interviews with Trophy winners, published every Tuesday on the Italian Wine Podcast, is available online on major podcast platforms (Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcast, ...) and are collated in the series "Wine, Food and Travel with Marc Millon" (available at: https://soundcloud.com/italianwinepodcast/sets/food-wine-travel-with-marc).
To explore the full benefits of the event, and find additional information regarding the promotion of the selected wines, consult the 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls website: https://www.5starwines.it/strumento-di-marketing/?lang=en.
About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its sixth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2022 edition, over 2,300 bottles took part in the competition and 960 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.
