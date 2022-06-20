5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 12x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist VICTOR WOOTEN & BASS EXTREMES will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday September 3 at 7:00 & 9:30 P.M. Victor Wooten & Bass Extremes joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 34 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for VICTOR WOOTEN & BASS EXTREMES, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events. Victor Wooten's 7:00 P.M. Show is SOLD OUT.
Victor Wooten was named one of the "Top 10 Bassists of All-Time" by ROLLING STONE and he is a 3x-"Bassist of the Year" Award-Winner by Bass Player Magazine, the only musician to win it more than once. What Wooten did with bass has almost no parallel in modern music. After him, every bassist in the world began to think differently, much as guitarists did after Hendrix. Wooten's blazing, percussive chops lit a fire for many of them, as did his explorations of melody, nuance & phrasing.
- "Every player in the Flecktones is a master, but when Wooten busts out a solo at a concert every jaw in the audience drops to the ground," raves ROLLING STONE.
- "Perhaps as much as any artist, the Idaho-born Wooten is mystical; as much a Jedi as a jazz player," says AMERICAN SONGWRITER.
- "As anyone who has seen him play knows, Victor Wooten is a wizard with a bass guitar," states BASS PLAYER MAGAZINE.
BASS EXTREMES includes STEVE BAILEY, a pioneer of the six string fretless bass whose techniques are studied around the world. Together, they formed BASS EXTREMES in 1992, releasing their self-titled debut which remains one of the top selling musical/instructional bass products of all time. Joining them is Derico Watson (Drums) who has recorded or toured with Marcus Miller, Stanley Clarke, James Brown, Spyro Gyra, and many others.
"It is a pleasure to have 5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner Victor Wooten for two spectacular shows in one night!" says Suzanne Bresette, the Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. "Victor is considered one of the greatest bass guitarists of all-time and his fans will be thrilled seeing him live at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club."
Tickets for 5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 12x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist VICTOR WOOTEN & BASS EXTREMES on Saturday September 3 at 9:30 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Victor Wooten & Bass Extremes Event Page. Victor's 7:00 P.M. Show is SOLD OUT.
