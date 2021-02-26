CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Covid-19 hit the US, organizers of the Fall Fox Valley Antiques Show weren't sure if they would be able to host the annual event. Fortunately, the popular Antiques Show found an online platform and was a major success. This Spring, organizers will use the same platform enabling local shoppers as well as antiques lovers across the globe, to peruse and shop from the comfort of home, wherever that might be.
The Spring show will take place from Saturday, March 13th at 10:00 am Central and run through Sunday March 14th at 6:00 pm Central. Hand-selected dealers from across the U.S. and Canada will be represented.
The show will feature an extensive mix of authentic antiques representing many centuries from country to formal, folk art to fine art, 17th century to Modernism, garden to holiday, textiles, jewelry, toys, and more. Some of the items up for sale include an American map of Virginia printed in 1638, a Civil War gold buckle from the 1860's, a 17th century elm and oak coffer, and a red, white and blue star handmade quilt.
"Our Fall show was an enormous success thanks to the new online platform and enabled buyers from around the world to see and buy incredible antiques from our vendors. Our shows have generated much needed funds for historic preservation and educational opportunities for over six decades and we are looking forward to continuing to expand our visibility as well as our fundraising goals with this online innovation," states Debbie McArdle, President of the Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association.
The Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association (CSADA) typically hosts shows twice a year in St. Charles, Illinois but Covid-19 forced the group to pivot; fortunately, Marvin Getman, an experienced east coast show promoter, had already experienced the cancellation of several of his own shows in the spring and developed an online solution which has quickly become the gold standard for online expos.
One of the unique features of the online platform is the ability for the CSADA to hide the show 'booths' until the moment the show starts so that buyers and dealers all have the same opportunity to buy first. Getman's platform makes it easy for dealers to display their merchandise in a user-friendly format and the robust search function makes it simple for customers to find items of interest whether searching by dealer, category, keyword, or price range. Customers deal directly with the individual dealers, no 'middleman' involved.
As in past years, the show enables CSADA, a not-for-profit group, to continue their support of organizations devoted to historic preservation and educational pursuits. The show will run for a continuous 32 hours, from 10 a.m. Central Saturday, March 13 until 6 p.m. Central, Sunday, March 14. Admission is free and no registration is required. More information can be found at https://foxvalleyantiques.getmansvirtual.com/ or http://www.csada.com
Media Contact
Risa Hoag, GMG Public Relations, 845-627-3000, risa@gmgpr.com
SOURCE Fox Valley Antiques Show