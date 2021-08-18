LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A significant rise in the usage of dating apps is seen during Pandemic and more users are getting trapped by online predators. FamilyTime parental control app offers excellent features to protect them.
FamilyTime conducted a survey of its app usage among parents and found out that 7 out of 10 parents were able to protect their kids from cyber threats posed by dating apps. The results are a monumental success and prove that FamilyTime stands out as the most efficient app in tracking real-time parenting problems. It was the first time a parental control app ran a survey to check the effectiveness of its features through its implementation on the most concerning issues.
During the pandemic, people, particularly teenagers, have increased depending upon online dating apps. The research team found out that parents are really concerned about their teens using these apps. The app controlling features, that allow parents to check the activity time, block, limit or schedule the usage, helped parents identify there was something wrong with these apps. They did their investigation through FamilyTime and were shocked that the people who approached their kids on the dating apps included some fake IDs trying to manipulate and blackmail them.
Teenage is the period when kids can be exploited easily. Predators taking advantage of the situation reach them through online platforms like dating apps as teens are more likely to interact and talk to strangers there. FamilyTime aims to protect them through the ever-evolving features of our parenting app. Though the app provides many features to make parenting easy, he was talking specifically about the app controlling features. 'Our purpose is not just to empower parents with smart monitoring solutions but to educate and aware them of the modern-day parenting challenges', added Aziz Ahmed, the company's CEO.
The story of a 15 years old girl saved from a sexual predator by her father using FamilyTime is not hidden from the world. The company's director has mentioned that still they are working on further improving the range and customisability of the features. The purpose is to give parents a more personalised experience and allow the complete protection of their kids. This survey warns many parents of the potential threats to their kids online. So, it is important to monitor and manage their digital life.
FamilyTime parental app has earned the trust of parents through its decade-old services. Introducing new features when and where required, it remains the most feature-rich app in the market. It enables parents to watch and monitor their kids' activities, particularly online, through their phones. Using the app, they remain worry-free at their workplaces as it allows them to continuously check the status of their children's activities. The app monitoring features allow parents to check the time they spend using an app, reduce the usage by setting a time limit, scheduling the time, blocking instantly, and approving or rejecting the new apps being downloaded. In short, it is a complete parenting solution packed in your phone.
