SALT LAKE CITY, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Scrapbox changed its name to Create Room today and released resources to help women cope during covid19. Discover the 7 core reasons why we yearn to create, then follow their 5-Step Journey to creative peace.
In these times of uncertainty, people are crafting more than ever. With millions of women back at home, the inherent yearning to create is coming to the fore with an explosion of creative activity.
One study showed that 63% of US households craft. Popular hobbies include paper crafting and sewing, but many new crafts are on the rise such as weaving and stained glass.
Create Room designs furniture and accessories for these crafters. Today they launched their 5-Step Journey. It is based on tips and best practices from "watching thousands of craft room transformations" -- Yvonne Hubert, Founder.
The first step is to "Discover Your Creative Purpose & Personality". According to Hubert:
"From 12 years of research, visiting hundreds of crafters' homes and polling thousands, we have identified 7 core reasons why we create."
You'll be surprised what you find out about yourself as you download their template and take the test. Why do you need to create?
Said Hubert: "Many of us crave time to create, but for different reasons. Once we help creators identify their "why" we offer them clear steps to getting out of the clutter and stress of every-day life and into a peaceful space where they can rejuvenate."
"We hope crafters will utilize this time at home to discover their creative purpose. Once we replenish ourselves, we receive inspiration and strength to lift those around us. As such, we are building a library of craft projects to help in our local communities. Our first #createroomforgood project is to have our 1M+ followers make 10,000 masks for our brave front-line caregivers."
